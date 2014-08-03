Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
ORD7105C/10
The original radio
Let this Philips Original radio complete your listening experience. Designed in the style of the iconic 1955 Philips radio, it plays and charges iPods and iPhones, and comes with a stereo FM tuner.
Cream
Dock for iPod/iPhone
Inspired by 1955 Original Radio - This original radio carries forward the iconic elements of the legendary 1955 Philips radio, also known as Philetta "254". At the time, this compact radio wowed its audiences with its simple design, big sound and crystal clear reception. Philips' radio heritage dates back to 1927. Over the decades many models have become renowned radio icons and collectors' items.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
3.0
of 5
1
Review
Kayan123
03/08/2014
Nederland
Het idee achter het toestel is goed.
Het toestel is een prima audiotoestel, ware daar niet de ingewikkelde instelling van de preset FM - zenders. Het is een crime! Blijkbaar is het toestel ontworpen om als docking-station te dienen. Als docking-station voldoet het toestel prima. Bij de meertalige beschrijving ontbreekt een Nederlandse-beschrijving. Dit is zeer lastig. Door de moeilijke instelling van de FM-zenders gebruikt schrijver dezes het toestel hoofdzakelijk als oplaadtoestel van de iPhone en het luisteren van muziek via de iPhone.
This review was made for ORD7105C Original-radio
This review was made for ORD7105C Original-radio