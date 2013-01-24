Home
    Original radio

    ORD7105C/10
    The original radio
      Original radio

      ORD7105C/10
      The original radio

      Let this Philips Original radio complete your listening experience. Designed in the style of the iconic 1955 Philips radio, it plays and charges iPods and iPhones, and comes with a stereo FM tuner.

      Original radio

        The original radio

        • Cream
        • Dock for iPod/iPhone
        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        Auto clock synchronisation with iPod/iPhone when docked

        Auto clock synchronisation with iPod/iPhone when docked

        When connected and docked, this docking system will automatically synchronise the clock with your iPod/iPhone within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

        Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

        Inspired by 1955 Original Radio - This original radio carries forward the iconic elements of the legendary 1955 Philips radio, also known as Philetta "254". At the time, this compact radio wowed its audiences with its simple design, big sound and crystal clear reception. Philips' radio heritage dates back to 1927. Over the decades many models have become renowned radio icons and collectors' items.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPhone 5

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod nano 7th generation
          • iPod touch 5th generation

        • Audio Playback

          Playback mode
          • Charging iPod
          • Charging iPhone

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM
          Frequency range
          (FM) 87.5–108  MHz
          Station presets
          20
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Audio in (3.5 mm)
          Yes
          Antenna
          FM antenna (75 ohm)

        • Convenience

          Display Type
          LED white

        • Sound

          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume control
          rotary (digital)

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2

        • Power

          Power type
          AC input

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          330 x 150 x 163  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          460 x 250 x 245 mm

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC power cord (VDE and UK)
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
        • AC/DC adapter
        • User manual
        • Quick start guide

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

