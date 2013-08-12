  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Original radio

    ORT7500/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • The original radio The original radio The original radio
      -{discount-value}

      Original radio

      ORT7500/10
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      The original radio

      Bring on good times with this Original radio. 50s charm borrowed from Philips' 1955 radio design combines with great sound, giving you powerful bass and crystal clear DAB+ and FM radio and music wirelessly from smart devices via Bluetooth See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Original radio

      The original radio

      Bring on good times with this Original radio. 50s charm borrowed from Philips' 1955 radio design combines with great sound, giving you powerful bass and crystal clear DAB+ and FM radio and music wirelessly from smart devices via Bluetooth See all benefits

      The original radio

      Bring on good times with this Original radio. 50s charm borrowed from Philips' 1955 radio design combines with great sound, giving you powerful bass and crystal clear DAB+ and FM radio and music wirelessly from smart devices via Bluetooth See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Original radio

      The original radio

      Bring on good times with this Original radio. 50s charm borrowed from Philips' 1955 radio design combines with great sound, giving you powerful bass and crystal clear DAB+ and FM radio and music wirelessly from smart devices via Bluetooth See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Radios and Alarm clocks

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Original radio

        Original radio

        Total:

        The original radio

        • Bluetooth®
        • DAB+, FM
        • USB port for charging
        • 20 W
        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

        Auto time synchronisation ensures accurate time without fuss

        Auto time synchronisation ensures accurate time without fuss

        With the automatic time setting function in your clock radio, you do not ever have to set the time. The clock synchronises with radio signals automatically, even when it is switched off. It updates itself within one minute when there is an immediate need for adjustment, and makes routine synchronisations with radio signals to ensure it keeps accurate time always. From the first time you take the clock radio out of the box, to the time a power outage occurs, you can depend on your Philips product to give you the right time, fuss-free and reliably.

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

        Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

        Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

        Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

        Inspired by 1955 Original Radio - This original radio carries forward the iconic elements of the legendary 1955 Philips radio, also known as Philetta "254". At the time, this compact radio wowed its audiences with its simple design, big sound and crystal clear reception. Philips' radio heritage dates back to 1927. Over the decades many models have become renowned radio icons and collectors' items.

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        Playback mobile phone and PC music via Bluetooth technology

        Playback mobile phone and PC music via Bluetooth technology

        Built-in clock display

        Built-in clock display

        Digital tuning with 30 pre-set stations for extra convenience

        Digital radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        USB Charging

        USB Charging port enables you to charge your mobile devices such as smartphones, iPhones and iPads

        Technical Specifications

        • Bluetooth® wireless technology

          Version
          BT 2.1
          Profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP

        • Clock

          Type
          Digital
          Time format
          • 12 H
          • 24 H

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • DAB (Band III)
          • FM
          DAB
          • smart scan
          • menu
          • info display
          DAB frequency range
          174.9 - 239.2  MHz
          FM frequency range
          87.5 - 108  MHz
          No. of preset stations
          30 (DAB), 30 (FM)
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Display Type
          LCD

        • Sound

          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          rotary (digital)

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth
          Yes
          Audio in (3.5 mm)
          Yes
          Antenna
          FM antenna (75 ohm)

        • USB Charging

          Yes
          Yes
          5 V, 1 A
          Yes

        • Power

          Power type
          AC input
          AC power input
          100-240 V, 50/60 Hz

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          325 x 175 x 167  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          390 x 250 x 247 mm

        • Accessories

          AC power cord (VDE and UK)
          Yes
          Aux-in cable
          Yes
          Quick start guide
          Yes
          Warranty
          Warranty leaflet

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.