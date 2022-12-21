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Discontinued

Original radio

ORT7500/10

3.5

| (97) Reviews

The original radio

Bring on good times with this Original radio. 50s charm borrowed from Philips' 1955 radio design combines with great sound, giving you powerful bass and crystal clear DAB+ and FM radio and music wirelessly from smart devices via Bluetooth

See all benefits

The original radio

  • Bluetooth®

  • DAB+, FM

  • USB port for charging

  • 20 W

Playback mobile phone and PC music via Bluetooth technology

Playback mobile phone and PC music via Bluetooth technology

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

DAB+ and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

97

Reviews

21/12/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Ignore the other review

So what if it doesn't have an obscure feature another radio has? It looks and sounds fantastic next to my bed and I can play music from my phone or MP3 player without cables. It's very easy to set up and use (the DAB tuned quickly and automatically) and I also find the charging socket very handy. Best of all, the clock on the display is just the right size and isn't too bright to light up the room at night.

Pros

Good sound, deep and with plenty of bass. Looks fantastic. Easy to set up.

Cons

To be fair, the buttons are a little difficult to press without holding it (they're very firm).

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ORT7500 Original radio

Date of Use 2020-12-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ORT7500 Original radio

Date of Use 2020-12-21

02/03/2017

Nederland

Nederland

Mooie radio met prima geluid.

Mooi design en zeer goed geluid, staat op kantoor en ik krijg louter leuke reacties! Wat erg jammer is dat de app die is ontwikkeld voor de bluetooth bediening vanaf het begin niet goed werkte en inmiddels helemaal niet meer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ORT7500 Original-radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ORT7500 Original-radio

17/06/2015

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

uitstekend product met ongekend geluidskwaliteit

Dab+ is inderdaad een reuzenstap verder dan FM. Even twijfels gehad over de dekking maar deze is bij ons in het oosten uitstekend. Daarnaast is de geluidskwaliteit bovenverwachting. streamen met ander apparaat is ook erg handig. Design erg leuk en de kleur rood.... moest er even aan wennen maar vormt bij ons op de werkkamer een prachtig contrast met de andere spullen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ORT7500 Original-radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ORT7500 Original-radio

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