Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
ORT7500/10
The original radio
Bring on good times with this Original radio. 50s charm borrowed from Philips' 1955 radio design combines with great sound, giving you powerful bass and crystal clear DAB+ and FM radio and music wirelessly from smart devices via Bluetooth
Bluetooth®
DAB+, FM
USB port for charging
20 W
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.
3.5
of 5
97
Reviews
richazoo
21/12/2022
United Kingdom
Ignore the other review
So what if it doesn't have an obscure feature another radio has? It looks and sounds fantastic next to my bed and I can play music from my phone or MP3 player without cables. It's very easy to set up and use (the DAB tuned quickly and automatically) and I also find the charging socket very handy. Best of all, the clock on the display is just the right size and isn't too bright to light up the room at night.
Pros
Good sound, deep and with plenty of bass. Looks fantastic. Easy to set up.
Cons
To be fair, the buttons are a little difficult to press without holding it (they're very firm).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ORT7500 Original radio
Date of Use 2020-12-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ORT7500 Original radio
Date of Use 2020-12-21
Pep69
02/03/2017
Nederland
Mooie radio met prima geluid.
Mooi design en zeer goed geluid, staat op kantoor en ik krijg louter leuke reacties! Wat erg jammer is dat de app die is ontwikkeld voor de bluetooth bediening vanaf het begin niet goed werkte en inmiddels helemaal niet meer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ORT7500 Original-radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ORT7500 Original-radio
Peem
17/06/2015
Nederland
Verified buyer
uitstekend product met ongekend geluidskwaliteit
Dab+ is inderdaad een reuzenstap verder dan FM. Even twijfels gehad over de dekking maar deze is bij ons in het oosten uitstekend. Daarnaast is de geluidskwaliteit bovenverwachting. streamen met ander apparaat is ook erg handig. Design erg leuk en de kleur rood.... moest er even aan wennen maar vormt bij ons op de werkkamer een prachtig contrast met de andere spullen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ORT7500 Original-radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ORT7500 Original-radio