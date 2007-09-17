Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Ideal for sport activities
Philips PAC015 provides you flexible and secure listening pleasure while running or working out. Carry your player with an adjustable closure armband without skipping a beat. Bendable yet secure ear hook enhances your wearing comfort.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ideal for sport activities
Philips PAC015 provides you flexible and secure listening pleasure while running or working out. Carry your player with an adjustable closure armband without skipping a beat. Bendable yet secure ear hook enhances your wearing comfort.
Ideal for sport activities
Philips PAC015 provides you flexible and secure listening pleasure while running or working out. Carry your player with an adjustable closure armband without skipping a beat. Bendable yet secure ear hook enhances your wearing comfort.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ideal for sport activities
Philips PAC015 provides you flexible and secure listening pleasure while running or working out. Carry your player with an adjustable closure armband without skipping a beat. Bendable yet secure ear hook enhances your wearing comfort.
Sports kit
Total:
Sound
Connectivity
Dimensions
Packaging
Convenience
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.