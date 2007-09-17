  • 2 year warranty

    Sports kit

    PAC015/00
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      Philips PAC015 provides you flexible and secure listening pleasure while running or working out. Carry your player with an adjustable closure armband without skipping a beat. Bendable yet secure ear hook enhances your wearing comfort.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips PAC015 provides you flexible and secure listening pleasure while running or working out. Carry your player with an adjustable closure armband without skipping a beat. Bendable yet secure ear hook enhances your wearing comfort.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Sports kit

        Sports kit

        Total:

        Ideal for sport activities

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Type
          Dynamic
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Acoustic system
          Open
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          15 mW
          Sensitivity
          100 dB
          Speaker diameter
          15 mm
          Voice coil
          Copper

        • Connectivity

          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Finishing of connector
          Chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Dimensions

          Product weight (g)
          43 g
          Blister dimensions (WxDxH)
          135 x 39 x 213 mm
          Packaging type
          Clamshell

        • Packaging

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 12581 37558 4

        • Convenience

          Adjustable elastic band
          Yes
          Washable fabric pouch
          Yes

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          0.745  kg
          Height
          14.6  cm
          Length
          19.9  cm
          Net weight
          0.2  kg
          Tare weight
          0.545  kg
          Width
          19.6  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          3.9  cm
          Gross weight
          0.125  kg
          Height
          21.3  cm
          Net weight
          0.04  kg
          Tare weight
          0.085  kg
          Width
          13.5  cm

