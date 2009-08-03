  • 2 year warranty

    Noise-Cancelling Headphones

    PAC021/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    Superior sound experience
      Noise-Cancelling Headphones

      PAC021/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Superior sound experience

      Enjoy pure uninterrupted music on the go with Philips GoGear headphones PAC021. Made exclusively for the GoGear Muse MP3 video player, they feature noise cancelling technology and come with three interchangeable ear caps for a perfect fit.

      Noise-Cancelling Headphones

      Superior sound experience

      Superior sound experience

      Noise-Cancelling Headphones

      Superior sound experience

      Enjoy pure uninterrupted music on the go with Philips GoGear headphones PAC021. Made exclusively for the GoGear Muse MP3 video player, they feature noise cancelling technology and come with three interchangeable ear caps for a perfect fit.

        Noise-Cancelling Headphones

        Noise-Cancelling Headphones

        Total:

        Superior sound experience

        with active noise cancellation

        GoGear Muse MP3 video player

        GoGear Muse MP3 video player.

        A choice of three ear caps for a perfect fit

        A choice of three ear caps for a perfect fit.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Impedance
          16 ohm at 1 kHz
          Frequency response
          20 - 18 k  Hz
          Sensitivity
          103 dB
          Maximum power input
          5 mW
          Diaphragm
          PEI
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Headphones
          3.5 mm
          Cable length
          1.1 m

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          0.452  kg
          Height
          10  cm
          Length
          14.4  cm
          Net weight
          0.18  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          10
          Tare weight
          0.272  kg
          Width
          12.7  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 51297 2

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2.4  cm
          Gross weight
          0.036  kg
          Height
          6.7  cm
          Net weight
          0.018  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.018  kg
          Width
          8.7  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 51296 5

