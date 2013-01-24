Home
    Portable DVD Player

    PET1000/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    4 Awards
    • Enjoy DVD and digital videos Enjoy DVD and digital videos Enjoy DVD and digital videos
      DVD Video

      Portable DVD Player

      PET1000/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      4 Awards

      Enjoy DVD and digital videos

      For pure entertainment on the go! The PET1000 plays DVD movies on a high-resolution 25.9 cm (10.2") LCD screen. Enjoy multimedia ease with MPEG4 and DivX digital media format. High-quality S-video and component video output available.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable DVD Player

      Enjoy DVD and digital videos

      For pure entertainment on the go! The PET1000 plays DVD movies on a high-resolution 25.9 cm (10.2") LCD screen. Enjoy multimedia ease with MPEG4 and DivX digital media format. High-quality S-video and component video output available.

      Enjoy DVD and digital videos

      For pure entertainment on the go! The PET1000 plays DVD movies on a high-resolution 25.9 cm (10.2") LCD screen. Enjoy multimedia ease with MPEG4 and DivX digital media format. High-quality S-video and component video output available.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable DVD Player

      Enjoy DVD and digital videos

      For pure entertainment on the go! The PET1000 plays DVD movies on a high-resolution 25.9 cm (10.2") LCD screen. Enjoy multimedia ease with MPEG4 and DivX digital media format. High-quality S-video and component video output available.

        Enjoy DVD and digital videos

        with hi-resolution 25.9 cm (10.2") LCD display

        High-resolution 10.2" TFT LCD display for great viewing

        High-resolution 10.2" TFT LCD display for great viewing

        The high resolution colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints.

        Play, DVD, DVD+R and DVD+RW

        Play, DVD, DVD+R and DVD+RW

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+R and DVD+RW discs - all of them can play on the player. DVD+RW is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept the common recordable DVD format. Likewise, DVD+RW handles the common rewritable disc type.

        Watch movies in 16:9 widescreen format

        Watch movies in 16:9 widescreen format

        Display and share your movies and digital photos with your friends and family. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at the top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

        Car adapter and handy remote control included

        Car adapter and handy remote control included

        In addition to the car adapter included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favourite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.

        Dual headphone jacks for the share of entertainment fun

        Dual headphone jacks for the share of entertainment fun

        DivX playback for high compression video

        With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theatre Systems.

        MPEG4 playback ensures high-quality compressed video

        MPEG4 is a compression standard allows you to record movies at up to seven to 10 times smaller than the MPEG2 standard without compromising on the picture and sound quality. MPEG4 media can be saved on a CD-Rom, memory card or DVD disc and can be played back in selective DVD players, DVD recorder and Home theatre systems.

        S-Video output for better picture performance

        The ideal way to connect high-resolution picture sources like DVD, Digital Satellite and Cable TV and video game consoles to your TV set, for better detail than standard video outputs

        Component video output for the best analogue video connection

        YPbPr Component Video is a top-quality video connection ideal for connecting DVD players or recorders to high-end TV sets. It uses three separate wires for the luminance and colour difference signals to prevent interference. As the video signal on the DVD disc is also stored in YPbPr format, no conversion steps are needed to generate the output signal.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polariser
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          10.2  inch
          Resolution
          800(w) x 480 (H) x 3 (RGB)
          Brightness
          450  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          300:1
          Effective viewing area
          222.0 X 133.2 mm
          Pixel pitch
          0.1905 (w) x 0.1905 (H) mm
          Response time (typical)
          18  ms

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          10 mW RMS (earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • DVD+RW
          • DVD+R
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          Compression formats
          • DivX 3.11
          • DivX 4.x
          • DivX 5.x
          • MPEG4
          Disc Playback Modes
          • OSD
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Reverse
          • Fast Forward
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Slow Reverse
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps

        • Connectivity

          AV output
          Composite (CVBS) x 1
          AV input
          Composite (CVBS) x 1
          Audio Output - Digital
          Coaxial (cinch)
          Connector
          2 x 3.5 mm Headphones
          DC in
          9 V
          Other connections
          • S-Video out
          • Component Video out Interlaced
          Power
          30 W
          Audio Output — Analogue
          Audio L/R (cinch)

        • Convenience

          Shock proof
          Yes
          Battery charging indication
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Battery pack
          DV 7.4 V, Li-Ion rechargeable batteries
          AC/DC Adapter
          ADPV18A (110–240 v, 50/60 Hz)
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC
          Remote control
          RC810 (credit card style, 38 keys)
          Cables
          A/V cable x 1, S-video cable x 1, Component video cable x 1
          User Manual
          Printed in 16 languages
          Included accessories
          Travel pouch

        • Dimensions

          Master carton depth
          255  mm
          Master carton height
          260  mm
          Master carton width
          446  mm
          Master carton quantity
          3
          Packaging Depth
          190  mm
          Packaging Height
          243  mm
          Packaging Width
          402  mm
          Product depth
          180  mm
          Product height
          30  mm
          Product width
          260  mm
          Product weight
          1.2  kg
          Packaging type
          D-box

            • Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
            • DivX, DivX Certified and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under licence.