This small and light pocket projector can easily be connected to various gadgets and SD card or a USB stick to access your digital content. The addition of an integrated mediaplayer makes this PicoPix independent of other mobile devices. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy the biggest mobile screen you ever had to share your media content wherever you want. So with your PicoPix you are always carrying your own cinema with you.
The integrated MP4 player supports all common video and audio formats.This makes the PicoPix pocket projector a standalone device, retrieving its content from the internal 2 GB memory, USB stick or one of various different types of memory cards.
The PicoPix comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. This makes the PicoPix your perfect pocket companion.
Your pictures and videos deserve the best quality when it comes to sharing them with those around you. This is why the PicoPix pocket projector uses high quality LED technology to project your pictures and videos in brilliant colours and breathtaking contrast.
Enjoy your videos and music with high-quality sound. The built-in premium speaker with 1 Watt is offering you a great sound experience as well as the convenience of infinitely adjustable volume.
The PicoPix pocket projector is offering quite a number of connections for your appliances. USB, HDMI, VGA, Component, Composite, SD/SDHC slot and a 3.5 mm Audio output are at your disposal for unlimited entertainment.
Technology/optical
Supported video standards
Sound
Connection
Internal media player
Power Supply
Dimensions
Weight
Temperature range
Relative humidity
Standard package includes
Accessories