      Portable shaver Electric compact shaver

      PQ888/06

      Sleek and compact shaver, perfect for touch-ups and a clean shave on the go and beyond. With 18 self-sharpening ComfortCut blades, you get a fast, clean shave any time, anywhere.

      • ComfortCut Blades
      • Compact design
      • 3D Floating Heads
      • Wet and dry
      Enjoy a comfortable, clean shave. The 18 self-sharpening ComfortCut blades cut all hair growing in every direction for a smooth, even finish, every time.

      Follow the contours of your face for a smooth shave. The shaver heads float in 3 different directions, following your facial contours for a clean shave, even in areas that are difficult to reach.

      Perfect for touch-ups and clean shaves on the go. This compact on-the-go shaver lets you quickly freshen up at any time, saving time in your busy schedule. Whether it's a sudden meeting, an unplanned outing or a quick touch-up while travelling, having this portable tool ensures that you always look your best.

      Travel with peace of mind. Thanks to its durable battery, enjoy 2 months of shaving with one charge*. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

      Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

      Rinse under running water or shave in the shower. The IPX7 waterproof rating means it can be submerged in one metre of water for up to 30 minutes.

      The shaver's water resistance makes it easy to clean under the tap, while the built-in chamber catches all cut hair for a shave with no mess, even on the go.

      Keep it safe and tidy with the convenient deluxe travel case. Home or away, you're always ready to go.

      Built-in travel lock prevents the shaver from turning on while on the go.

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Travel and storage
        • Protective cap
        • Deluxe pouch

      • Power

        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5-min quick charge
        Automatic voltage
        5 V
        Battery Type
        Li-Ion

      • Design

        Colour
        • Carbon Grey
        • Black
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling
        Shaving heads
        Angular

      • Service

        Warranty
        2 years
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH20 or SH30

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        3D Floating Heads
        Shaving system
        • ComfortCut system
        • Contour-following technology

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        Cordless use
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use

