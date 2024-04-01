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PX840T/05
Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go
The Philips PX840T portable sound system plays music effortlessly from your favourite sources — Bluetooth, USB, CD and FM/MW radio. The built in, dynamic lighting system and 50W power output let you have the ultimate listening experience.
Bluetooth
50 W
Dynamic light
Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.
The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favourite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.
3.4
of 5
11
Reviews
01/04/2024
United Kingdom
8 years old and still works perfectly
I’ve had this speaker since i was 8 and now i’m 16 still works perfectly fine such a good speaker shame they’ve discontinued it but it has done me well. Very good quality sound can get very loud.
Pros
Can use CDs and Bluetooth has lasted so long
Cons
they’ve discontinued it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PX840T CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2022-04-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PX840T CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2022-04-01
isaiah
02/08/2017
United Kingdom
Amazing For The Price
I love this pX8 it has an amazing sound quality and the bass is booming. The bass vibrates through your floors all the way to the next door neighbours. Its very easy to set up and it also can use batteries no just wired. It has different sources such as FM, AM, Bluetooth, Audio in, CD, USB. I normally use Bluetooth but for some reason it wont connect to my computer which is why i put four starts but you can use the wire it gives you to connect it to the speaker. Besides that everything you aspect and beyond is there the speaker is perfect for you if you want it cheap and amazing quality.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PX840T CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PX840T CD Soundmachine
Denis1810
06/07/2016
Deutschland
Optisch ein hingucker
Das Produkt bietet Ihnen viele Möglichkeiten Es bietet Ihnen ein umfangreiches Musik Erlebniss egal ob mit CD USB oder einem smartphone der Sound ist klasse für die 50 Watt für unterwegs ist es auch top da man das Gerät mit Batterien betreiben kann ich würde es auf jeden Fall wieder kaufen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PX840T CD-Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PX840T CD-Soundmachine