2 year warranty
Trim, edge and shave
3 x Original blades
Recyclable paper-based packaging**
Each blade lasts up to 4 months*
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter, which powers through any length of hair.
Fits with OneBlade (QP14xx, QP25xx, QP26xx, QP27xx, QP28xx) and OneBlade Pro (QP65xx, QP66xx)
Durable stainless-steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - appears on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience
4.0
of 5
183
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
DEXTER123
21/04/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent
I'm extremely happy with your product. I find it makes shaving a lot quicker.
Pros
Makes shaving quicker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades
SoaceMonkey
05/04/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The best razor I’ve ever owned.
I have very sensitive skin so have never enjoyed shaving. The OneBlade is amazing, a close shave with no nicks or cuts. I was so impressed that I went back to the store the next day and bought a few to give to friends.
Pros
Close shave wet or dry
Cons
None!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades
Jaaaaaaay Peeeeeeeee
09/07/2022
United Kingdom
Great product for those that like a little stubble
I love this shaver. It gives me a cleaner shave and closer shave than my other electric razor. It’s not like baby bum smooth but I like my little bit of stubble. Got to admit though it does go close enough to the point where you are supposed to have a shave. I love it and give it 5* I normally just use my electric other brand shaver and it leaves more stubble but this Philips one gets a much closer shave. Love how it just glides through the stubble.
Pros
As a shaver everyday it keeps me looking fresh and clean
Cons
The blade can be easily broken when trying to get it off and replace it. It happened to my last one and it was the actual prong attached to the shaver itself that snapped so the whole shaver was broken.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades
Euromonitor International, retail sales volume in units, electric grooming consisting of the combination of Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers & Hair Care Appliances categories combined, data for 2025.
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
Where recycling facilities exist