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  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

Philips OneBlade3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades

QP230/50

4
| (183) Reviews | 81% recommend this product
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
Its dual protection system: a glide coating combined with rounded tips, makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter which powers through any length of hair
See all benefits
Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

Designed to cut hair, not skin

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

  • Trim, edge and shave

  • 3 x Original blades

  • Recyclable paper-based packaging**

  • Each blade lasts up to 4 months*

Unique OneBlade Technology

Unique OneBlade Technology

The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter, which powers through any length of hair.

Fits on all OneBlade handles

Fits on all OneBlade handles

Fits with OneBlade (QP14xx, QP25xx, QP26xx, QP27xx, QP28xx) and OneBlade Pro (QP65xx, QP66xx)

Blade that doesn't fade easily

Blade that doesn't fade easily

Durable stainless-steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - appears on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

183

Reviews

81%

recommend this product

21/04/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent

I'm extremely happy with your product. I find it makes shaving a lot quicker.

Pros

Makes shaving quicker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades

05/04/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The best razor I’ve ever owned.

I have very sensitive skin so have never enjoyed shaving. The OneBlade is amazing, a close shave with no nicks or cuts. I was so impressed that I went back to the store the next day and bought a few to give to friends.

Pros

Close shave wet or dry

Cons

None!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades

09/07/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product for those that like a little stubble

I love this shaver. It gives me a cleaner shave and closer shave than my other electric razor. It’s not like baby bum smooth but I like my little bit of stubble. Got to admit though it does go close enough to the point where you are supposed to have a shave. I love it and give it 5* I normally just use my electric other brand shaver and it leaves more stubble but this Philips one gets a much closer shave. Love how it just glides through the stubble.

Pros

As a shaver everyday it keeps me looking fresh and clean

Cons

The blade can be easily broken when trying to get it off and replace it. It happened to my last one and it was the actual prong attached to the shaver itself that snapped so the whole shaver was broken.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades

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Disclaimers

  1. Euromonitor International, retail sales volume in units, electric grooming consisting of the combination of Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers & Hair Care Appliances categories combined, data for 2025. 

  1. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

  2. Where recycling facilities exist