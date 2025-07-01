  • Lower Price

    • Dedicated travel case to safely store your device Dedicated travel case to safely store your device Dedicated travel case to safely store your device

      OneBlade Travel Case Travel case

      QP401/30

      Dedicated travel case to safely store your device

      The convenient Philips OneBlade Travel case is perfect for on the go, keeping your handle and blade protected. It's compatible with the QP27XX, QP28XX and QP6XXX handles.

      Dedicated travel case to safely store your device

      • Dedicated Travel Case
      • Fits handle with blade
      • USB-A charging cable
      • One comb
      • Products not included
      Dedicated OneBlade travel case

      Dedicated OneBlade travel case

      The dedicated OneBlade travel case is perfect for on the go.

      Protect your handle and blade

      Protect your handle and blade

      Keep your products safe and prevent damage.

      Convenient storage

      Convenient storage

      Fits handle with blade attached, USB-A charging cable and one comb.

      For your OneBlade

      For your OneBlade

      Compatible with handles QP27XX, QP28XX and QP6XXX.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable parts

        Fits product types
        QP27XX, QP28XX, QP6XXX
