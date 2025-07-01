Search terms
QP401/30
Dedicated travel case to safely store your device
The convenient Philips OneBlade Travel case is perfect for on the go, keeping your handle and blade protected. It's compatible with the QP27XX, QP28XX and QP6XXX handles.See all benefits
The dedicated OneBlade travel case is perfect for on the go.
Keep your products safe and prevent damage.
Fits handle with blade attached, USB-A charging cable and one comb.
Compatible with handles QP27XX, QP28XX and QP6XXX.
