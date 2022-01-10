  • 2 year warranty

    OneBlade 360

    Face and Body

    QP4630/30
      Trim, edge and shave any hair length effortlessly

      The new OneBlade 360 Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair more effortlessly than ever. Easily style even the most difficult-to-reach areas with fewer passes. Forget about multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

        Trim, edge and shave any hair length effortlessly

        Designed to cut hair, not skin

        Unique OneBlade Technology

        Unique OneBlade Technology

        Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system—a glide coating combined with rounded tips—makes shaving easier and more comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (6000 x per min) so it's efficient, even on longer hairs.

        Adjusts to every curve of your face

        Adjusts to every curve of your face

        The innovative 360 blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. So you can easily trim and shave even the most difficult-to-reach areas - to get the job done with fewer passes and greater comfort.

        5-in-1 adjustable comb

        5-in-1 adjustable comb

        No more loose beard combs. Do more with less with the new 5-in-1 adjustable comb. Unique open comb design for an efficient trim without clogging and interrupting your routine - even on long and thick hair.

        Hack your routine

        Hack your routine

        The free Philips Daily Care app is your ticket to styling and performance. Try on facial hair styles using augmented reality and get step-by-step guidance that includes a handy live beard-line previewer. Know when to switch up a blade or charge up the battery. And get personalised recommendations based on your actual grooming routine.

        Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

        Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

        OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

        Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

        Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

        Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.

        Click-on body comb (3 mm)

        Click-on body comb (3 mm)

        Attach the body comb (3 mm) for an easy trim in any direction.

        Fully waterproof

        Fully waterproof

        OneBlade is fully waterproof, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can shave wet or dry and even in the shower - whichever you prefer. No shaving foam needed.

        60 min Li-Ion battery

        60 min Li-Ion battery

        Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 60 minutes of constant shaving power after a 4 hour charge.

        Charge anytime, anywhere

        Can be charged at home or on the road, perfect for your daily routine and for travel.

        Technical Specifications

        • Trimming and shaving performance

          Shaving system
          • Contour-following technology
          • 4D Flex blade
          • Dual protection system
          Trimming system
          • Contour-following technology
          • 4D Flex blade

        • Accessories

          Extra replaceable blade
          Yes
          Comb
          • 5-in-1 adjustable comb
          • Click-on body comb
          • Click-on skin guard

        • Ease of use

          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Wet and dry use
          Yes
          Connectivity
          Yes

        • Design

          Colour
          Lime green, charcoal grey
          Handle
          Ergonomic grip and handling

        • Power

          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          4 hours full charge
          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Adapter type
          USB-C
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          5.4  W

        • Service

          2 year warranty
          2-year warranty on the handle
          Replacement head
          • QP410, QP420, QP430
          • QP610, QP621
          • Replace every 4 months*

            • For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

