Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
Philips OneBlade Face and Body trims, edges and shaves hair of any length. This replacement pack includes one blade for your body with a click-on skin guard and a body comb. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
Philips OneBlade Face and Body trims, edges and shaves hair of any length. This replacement pack includes one blade for your body with a click-on skin guard and a body comb. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
Philips OneBlade Face and Body trims, edges and shaves hair of any length. This replacement pack includes one blade for your body with a click-on skin guard and a body comb. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
Philips OneBlade Face and Body trims, edges and shaves hair of any length. This replacement pack includes one blade for your body with a click-on skin guard and a body comb. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits