    OneBlade

    Body kit

    QP610/50
    Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
      OneBlade Body kit

      QP610/50
      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      Philips OneBlade Face and Body trims, edges and shaves hair of any length. This replacement pack includes one blade for your body with a click-on skin guard and a body comb. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

        All of the Philips OneBlade blades are now recyclable. Recycle your used blades through our free postage address and prevent the waste from going to landfill.

        Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

        Designed to cut hair, not skin

        • 1 x blade for body
        • Fits on all OneBlade handles
        • Blade lasts up to 4 months*
        • 1 x body comb
        Unique OneBlade technology

        Unique OneBlade technology

        The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and more comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200 x per second) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

        Durable OneBlade

        Durable OneBlade

        The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.

        Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

        Click-on skin guard for sensitive areas

        Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas.

        Easily trim in any direction (3 mm)

        Easily trim in any direction (3 mm)

        Attach the body comb (3 mm) for an easy trim in any direction.

        Technical Specifications

        • Trimming and shaving performance

          Shaving system
          • Contour-following technology
          • Dual protection system
          Trimming system
          Contour-following technology

        • Accessories

          Comb
          • Click-on skin guard
          • Click-on body comb

        • OneBlade replacement blade

          Replacement blades per package
          1
          Fits product type
          • OneBlade (QP25xx)
          • OneBlade (QP26xx)
          • OneBlade Pro (QP65xx)
          • OneBlade Pro (QP66xx)

            • Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

