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All series

  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

Discontinued

OneBlade ProFace

QP6530/15

4.3
| (1900) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

1 award

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
The Philips OneBlade Pro is a revolutionary hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.
See all benefits
Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

Designed to cut hair, not skin

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

  • Rechargeable Li-Ion battery

  • 12-length precision comb

  • Wet and Dry use

  • Battery indicator

Unique OneBlade technology

Unique OneBlade technology

Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200 x per second, it's efficient even on longer hairs.

Trim it down

Trim it down

Trim to your preferred stubble length. Your Philips OneBlade comes with a precision comb with 12 lengths that you can use to create everything from a 5 o'clock, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.

Edge it up

Edge it up

Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you're cutting.

Technical specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-3112060

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

1900

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

04/05/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

it is very good.

it’s easy and very good and nice i like how many lengths there are for options and the app is very good and funny!

This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6652/30 Face and Body

Date of Use 2026-05-04

This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6652/30 Face and Body

Date of Use 2026-05-04

24/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

This razor has good features.

I've had a basic one blade for quite a while and liked it but this pro 360 is a lot better in every way I would recommend this razor it's great.

Pros

Everything

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6542/15 Face and Body

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6542/15 Face and Body

12/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

My Philips razor

Very happy with my purchase perfect shave nice and smooth excellent 👌

This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6542/15 Face and Body

This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6542/15 Face and Body

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Disclaimers

  1. Euromonitor International, retail sales volume in units, electric grooming consisting of the combination of Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers & Hair Care Appliances categories combined, data for 2025. 

  1. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.