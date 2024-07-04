2 year warranty
Discontinued
QT4005/15
3.6
of 5
68
Reviews
Sweethan
04/07/2024
United Kingdom
Been using same model from philips since 2011
Been using same model from philips since 2011. I buy a new one every three years.
Pros
always reliable for 3 years. many settings. smooth cut. very easy to use and set
Cons
Sometimes the bigger clipper case breaks since its intentionally made very fragile i feel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/13 beard and stubble trimmer
Date of Use 2022-07-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/13 beard and stubble trimmer
Date of Use 2022-07-04
Warlock
29/07/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Easy to use
I love this product and recommend to everyone . Thank you
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/13 beard and stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/13 beard and stubble trimmer
Warlock
29/07/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Easy to use
I love this product and recommend to everyone . Thank you
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/13 beard and stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/13 beard and stubble trimmer