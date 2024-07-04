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Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/15 beard and stubble trimmer

QT4005/15

3.6

| (68) Reviews

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Reviews

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3.6

of 5

68

Reviews

04/07/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Been using same model from philips since 2011

Been using same model from philips since 2011. I buy a new one every three years.

Pros

always reliable for 3 years. many settings. smooth cut. very easy to use and set

Cons

Sometimes the bigger clipper case breaks since its intentionally made very fragile i feel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/13 beard and stubble trimmer

Date of Use 2022-07-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/13 beard and stubble trimmer

Date of Use 2022-07-04

29/07/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Easy to use

I love this product and recommend to everyone . Thank you

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/13 beard and stubble trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/13 beard and stubble trimmer

29/07/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Easy to use

I love this product and recommend to everyone . Thank you

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/13 beard and stubble trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4005/13 beard and stubble trimmer

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