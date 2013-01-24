  • 2 year warranty

    R6B4A130/10
      Rechargeables Battery

      R6B4A130/10
      Ideal for toys, torches and other general uses, these standard capacity AA batteries do not need to be drained before recharging; simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more you can recharge them up to a thousand times.

      Ideal for toys, torches and other general uses, these standard capacity AA batteries do not need to be drained before recharging; simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more you can recharge them up to a thousand times.

      Ideal for toys, torches and other general uses, these standard capacity AA batteries do not need to be drained before recharging; simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more you can recharge them up to a thousand times.

      Ideal for toys, torches and other general uses, these standard capacity AA batteries do not need to be drained before recharging; simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more you can recharge them up to a thousand times. See all benefits

        Enjoy your device longer

        • AA, 1300 mAh
        • Nickel-Metal Hydride

        NiMH technology for recharging multiple times

        Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging multiple times and makes replacement of the batteries almost unnecessary.

        The battery for toys and other general devices

        The 1300 mAh of energy keeps your toys and other general devices going longer.

        Enjoy the full capacity over and over again

        A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energised fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.

        Saves money because it can be recharged 1000 times

        Saves money because it lasts as long as 1000 batteries.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Battery Capacity
          1300 mAh
          Battery type
          AA Nickel-Metal Hydride
          Battery voltage
          1.2  V

        • Green Specifications

          Chemical composition
          Nickel-Metal Hydride
          Heavy metals
          • Cd free
          • Hg free
          Packaging material
          • Carton
          • PET
          Packaging type
          Clam shell blister

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          5.8  cm
          Height
          5.05  cm
          Depth
          1.45  cm
          Weight
          0.084  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          12  cm
          Width
          8.3  cm
          Depth
          1.6  cm
          Net weight
          0.084  kg
          Gross weight
          0.092  kg
          Tare weight
          0.008  kg
          EAN
          87 10895 96292 6
          Number of products included
          4
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          14  cm
          Width
          11  cm
          Height
          9.2  cm
          Net weight
          1.008  kg
          Gross weight
          1.152  kg
          Tare weight
          0.144  kg
          EAN
          87 10895 96293 3
          Number of consumer packages
          12

        • Dimensions

          Master carton quantity
          12
          Outer carton dimensions WxDxH
          96 x 140 x 140 mm
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          94 x 115 x 19 mm
          Product weight
          0.078  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

