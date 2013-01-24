Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Saeco

    Espresso machine descaler

    RI9111/12
    Saeco
    Overall Rating / 5
    Saeco
    • Prevents condensation in your drip tray Prevents condensation in your drip tray Prevents condensation in your drip tray
      -{discount-value}

      Saeco Espresso machine descaler

      RI9111/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      Prevents condensation in your drip tray

      Protects your espresso machine, removes calcium and prevents corrosion. The Saeco descaler allows you to obtain the best performance from your espresso machine, prolonging its lifetime. Descale every three months for best results. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Saeco Espresso machine descaler

      Prevents condensation in your drip tray

      Protects your espresso machine, removes calcium and prevents corrosion. The Saeco descaler allows you to obtain the best performance from your espresso machine, prolonging its lifetime. Descale every three months for best results. See all benefits

      Prevents condensation in your drip tray

      Protects your espresso machine, removes calcium and prevents corrosion. The Saeco descaler allows you to obtain the best performance from your espresso machine, prolonging its lifetime. Descale every three months for best results. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Saeco Espresso machine descaler

      Prevents condensation in your drip tray

      Protects your espresso machine, removes calcium and prevents corrosion. The Saeco descaler allows you to obtain the best performance from your espresso machine, prolonging its lifetime. Descale every three months for best results. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Espresso machine descaler

      Total:

      Prevents condensation in your drip tray

      Special Espresso machine descaler

      • for Saeco Espresso machines
      • 250 ml
      • reduces limescale
      Perfect decalcification of water circuits

      Perfect decalcification of water circuits

      The Philips Saeco decalcifier perfectly cleans all the water circuits in your espresso machine.

      For thorough yet safe and gentle decalcification

      The exclusive formula of the Philips Saeco espresso machine decalcifier ensures thorough decalcification without harming the delicate parts inside your appliance.

      Refined over 25 years

      Tested and approved by Saeco, the inventor of the fully automatic espresso machine.

      Protects your system against limescale build-up

      The Saeco decalcifier helps protect your machine against the build-up of limescale from tap water, which affects performance and taste. The decalcifier is highly effective, safe and easy to use. For effective decalcification descale every 250 servings.

      Regular decalcification improves the taste of your coffee

      Regular decalcification keeps your espresso machine performing at its best, ensuring the best taste and aroma.

      The best formula for easy decalcification

      The special Saeco decalcifier for espresso machines comes with clear instructions for use, enabling quick, easy and safe decalcification.

      Regular decalcification prolongs lifetime and enhances taste

      Extend the life of your Espresso Machine so you can enjoy the maximum potential of your appliance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging

        Quantity
        1 bottle of 250 ml

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


          Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

          A welcome gift of 15% off*

          Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

          People that are happy to make use of their membership
          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
          *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions
          **Sign up to stay informed, and register your product within 90 days after purchase

          Payment

          We accept the following payment methods:
          Visa - payment method
          MasterCard - payment method
          American Express - payment method
          PayPal - payment method
          Klarna - payment method

          Help with your online order

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order
          Student discount