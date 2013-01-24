Search terms
Prevents condensation in your drip tray
Protects your espresso machine, removes calcium and prevents corrosion. The Saeco descaler allows you to obtain the best performance from your espresso machine, prolonging its lifetime. Descale every three months for best results. See all benefits
Espresso machine descaler
The Philips Saeco decalcifier perfectly cleans all the water circuits in your espresso machine.
The exclusive formula of the Philips Saeco espresso machine decalcifier ensures thorough decalcification without harming the delicate parts inside your appliance.
Tested and approved by Saeco, the inventor of the fully automatic espresso machine.
The Saeco decalcifier helps protect your machine against the build-up of limescale from tap water, which affects performance and taste. The decalcifier is highly effective, safe and easy to use. For effective decalcification descale every 250 servings.
Regular decalcification keeps your espresso machine performing at its best, ensuring the best taste and aroma.
The special Saeco decalcifier for espresso machines comes with clear instructions for use, enabling quick, easy and safe decalcification.
Extend the life of your Espresso Machine so you can enjoy the maximum potential of your appliance.
Packaging