    Brita Intenza+ water filter cartridge

    RI9113/36
    Saeco
    Saeco
      Philips Saeco Brita Intenza+ water filter cartridge

      RI9113/36

      The best of your coffee, at the touch of a button

      Intenza+ is an innovative water filter cartridge specially developed for optimum protection of your coffee machine during water filtering, which results in clearer and better-tasting water for complete coffee enjoyment. See all benefits

      Philips Saeco Brita Intenza+ water filter cartridge

      The best of your coffee, at the touch of a button

      Intenza+ is an innovative water filter cartridge specially developed for optimum protection of your coffee machine during water filtering, which results in clearer and better-tasting water for complete coffee enjoyment.

      The best of your coffee, at the touch of a button

      Freshly filtered water for an intensive aroma

      • for Saeco Espresso machines
      Freshly filtered water for a richer coffee aroma

      Freshly filtered water for a richer coffee aroma

      Water is a crucial ingredient of every espresso - so for optimum taste, it's always best to filter it professionally. That's why all Saeco espresso machines can be optionally fitted with the innovative INTENZA+ water filter, which we co-developed with BRITA, the world's No. 1 in household water filters. Just set it to your location's hardness level, and its sophisticated technology does the rest. The result? Ideal water conditions for espresso with the most intense aroma.

      Adjustable water filter settings

      Adjustable water filter settings

      The water filter settings can be adjusted to the hardness of your water. Simply turn the adjustment ring on the Intenza+ water filter. Set it to A for soft water areas, B for medium water hardness (factory setting) or C for hard water. This will ensure optimal limescale protection and the best taste.

      More efficient brewing process

      More efficient brewing process

      The water filter ensures a constant brewing temperature and consistent pressure during the brewing process, enhancing your espresso machine's performance.

      Cleaner water prolongs the life of your espresso machine

      Cleaner water prolongs the life of your espresso machine

      The water filter extends the lifespan of your espresso machine, ensuring you can enjoy the best-tasting coffee for longer.

      Replace every 2 months

      Replace every 2 months

      Regularly changing the cartridge is important for optimum coffee taste and for consistent protection of your coffee machine. Please replace the cartridge every two months.

      Protects your system against limescale build-up

      The INTENZA+ water filter helps protect your machine against the build-up of limescale from tap water, which affects the taste and aroma of your coffee.

      Click & go system

      The water filter cartridge easily clicks into the water tank and is ready to use in less than 30 seconds.

      Compatible with all Saeco appliances, except Saeco Vienna

      Compatible with: A modo mio lavazza, Exprelia, Incanto Base/de luxe, Nina manual, Odea, Poemia manual, Primea, Royal Old and 2011, Syntia (all), Talea (all), Xeasy 2011, Xelsis, Xsmall, Gaggia Accademia, Gaggia Unica, Gaggia Platinum, Gaggia Brera, My Coffee Spidem.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging

        Quantity
        1 water filter cartridge

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

