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  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave

Discontinued

Shaver series 7000 SensoTouchShaving unit

RQ11/51

3.7
| (73) Reviews
Keep a close shave
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.
See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for the best results

Keep a close shave

  • DualPrecision blades

  • Replacement unit

  • Fits SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx)

Replacement heads for SensoTouch 2D shavers

Replacement heads for SensoTouch 2D shavers

RQ11 replacement heads are compatible with SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx) shavers.

GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curve

GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curve

The GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimising pressure and irritation for a close shave.

SensoTouch Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

SensoTouch Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

The dual-blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

73

Reviews

20/03/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Philips, must be the BEST

NEW BLADES. Shaver like new Older model required repair, Returned for repair, came back fully restored within one week What a great service THANKS

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ11/50 Shaving unit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ11/50 Shaving unit

20/03/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips, must be the BEST

NEW BLADES. Shaver like new Older model required repair, Returned for repair, came back fully restored within one week What a great service THANKS

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ11/50 Shaving unit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ11/50 Shaving unit

20/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Close shave

I received my order before the suggested delivery date which I was very pleased about. After having bought a cheaper replacement which was useless it was nice to be able to have have a shave that felt clean shaven. Really pleased I bought the replacement head from Phillips. Buy cheap buy twice. Never again.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ11/50 Shaving unit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ11/50 Shaving unit

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