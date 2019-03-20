2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ11/51
DualPrecision blades
Replacement unit
Fits SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx)
RQ11 replacement heads are compatible with SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx) shavers.
The GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimising pressure and irritation for a close shave.
The dual-blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
3.7
of 5
73
Reviews
YORKY333
20/03/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Philips, must be the BEST
NEW BLADES. Shaver like new Older model required repair, Returned for repair, came back fully restored within one week What a great service THANKS
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ11/50 Shaving unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ11/50 Shaving unit
Nojob
20/03/2019
United Kingdom
Philips, must be the BEST
NEW BLADES. Shaver like new Older model required repair, Returned for repair, came back fully restored within one week What a great service THANKS
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ11/50 Shaving unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ11/50 Shaving unit
Waitey
20/02/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Close shave
I received my order before the suggested delivery date which I was very pleased about. After having bought a cheaper replacement which was useless it was nice to be able to have have a shave that felt clean shaven. Really pleased I bought the replacement head from Phillips. Buy cheap buy twice. Never again.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ11/50 Shaving unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ11/50 Shaving unit