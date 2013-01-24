Home
    Shaving unit

    RQ11
      Shaving unit

      RQ11
      Keep a close shave

      Every year your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance — replace heads every 2 years.

      Shaving unit

      Keep a close shave

        Shaving unit

        Keep a close shave

        Change heads every 2 years for the best results

        Senso Touch 2D
        GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curve

        GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curve

        GyroFlex 2D contour-following system adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimising pressure and irritation for a close shave.

        SensoTouch Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

        SensoTouch Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

        The dual-blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

        Aquatec seal for comfortable dry shaves and refreshing wet shaves

        Aquatec seal for comfortable dry shaves and refreshing wet shaves

        The Aquatec wet and dry seal lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.

        Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimise irritation

        Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimise irritation

        The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface slides smoothly along your skin for a close, easy shave.

        Easy click off, click on

        Easy click off, click on

        Easily renew your shaving unit using our click off, click on system.

        Technical Specifications

        Shaving heads

          Fits product types
          RQ1150
          RQ1160
          RQ1170
          RQ1180
          Shaving units per packaging
          1

