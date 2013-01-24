Search terms
Keep a close shave
Every year your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance — replace heads every 2 years.
GyroFlex 2D contour-following system adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimising pressure and irritation for a close shave.
The dual-blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
The Aquatec wet and dry seal lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.
The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface slides smoothly along your skin for a close, easy shave.
Easily renew your shaving unit using our click off, click on system.
Shaving heads