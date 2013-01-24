Home
    Norelco Shaving unit

    RQ12
    Norelco
      Keep a close shave

      Every year your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest...49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your razor's peak performance — replace the heads every 12 months.

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Keep a close shave

      Every year your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest...49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your razor's peak performance — replace the heads every 12 months.

        SensoTouch 3D

        SensoTouch 3D

        Shaving unit

        Keep a close shave

        Change heads every 12 months for best results

        SensoTouch 3D
        Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

        Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

        GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimising pressure and irritation on your skin.

        SensoTouch Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

        SensoTouch Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

        The dual-blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

        UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

        UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

        Get a close shave that minimises skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialised tracks: slots for normal hair, channels for long or flat laying hair and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.

        Aquatec seal for comfortable dry shaves and refreshing wet shaves

        Aquatec seal for comfortable dry shaves and refreshing wet shaves

        The Aquatec wet and dry seal lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.

        Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimise irritation

        Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimise irritation

        The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface slides smoothly along your skin for a close, easy shave.

        Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

        Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

        The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.

        Easy click off, click on

        Easy click off, click on

        Easily renew your shaving unit using our click off, click on system.

        Technical Specifications

        Shaving heads

          Fits product types
          • 1250X
          • 1260X
          • 1280X
          • 1290X
          Shaving units per packaging
          1

