Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.
Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our Self-Sharpening Blade system with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.
Flex heads with 3 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, ensuring close skin contact for a clean shave, even in the trickiest areas like the neck and jawline.
Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.
You'll have 45+ minutes of running time — that's about 15 shaves — on a ten-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.
Simply remove the head of the shaver and rinse it thoroughly under the tap
This ergonomically designed grip enables easy handling for a comfortable shave.
All of our shavers come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.
Shaving Performance
Power
Ease of use
Design
Service
Accessories