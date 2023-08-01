Search terms

      Shaver 3000 Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

      S3344/13

      Comfortable, clean shave. Even on sensitive skin

      Philips Shaver 3000 Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver gives you a comfortable, clean shave, even on sensitive skin. 5D Pivot & Flex Heads, 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades, and wet and dry use ensure excellent, reliable results every time.

      Shaver 3000 Series
      Shaver 3000 Series

      Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

      Comfortable, clean shave. Even on sensitive skin

      With SkinProtect Technology

      • 5D Pivot and Flex Heads
      • PowerCut Blades
      • Anti-Corrosion Shaving System
      • Shave wet and dry
      5D Pivot and Flex Heads stay close to every angle and curve

      5D Pivot and Flex Heads stay close to every angle and curve

      By flexing and pivoting in five directions, the head follows every curve of your face, cutting just above skin level for a clean, comfortable shave even on sensitive skin.

      PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave

      PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave

      27  self-sharpening blades consistently cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.

      Wet and dry shaving at the sink or in the shower

      Wet and dry shaving at the sink or in the shower

      Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave, even in the shower.

      Suitable for head shaving​

      Suitable for head shaving​

      The shaver is designed to be a versatile solution that allows you to confidently shave both your face and head

      60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1 hour charge

      60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1 hour charge

      In just an hour, the durable Li-ion battery is fully charged for about 20 shaves. In a hurry? A 5 minute quick charge gives you enough power for one shave.

      Anti-Corrosion Shaving System respects the skin

      Anti-Corrosion Shaving System respects the skin

      Our shaver blades are made from surgical-grade hypoallergenic steel to resist corrosion, prevent impurities and protect your skin.

      Pop-up trimmer for your moustache and sideburns

      Pop-up trimmer for your moustache and sideburns

      Refine and define your moustache and sideburns to complete your look with the pop-up trimmer.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      The shaver head flips open at the touch of a button so you can rinse it clean under running water.

      Anti-slip grip for a secure shave

      Anti-slip grip for a secure shave

      Never lose your grip. The ergonomic handle with rubber stays secure and comfortable, even when wet.

      3 level battery indicator to know when it's time to charge

      3 level battery indicator to know when it's time to charge

      Don't get caught with an empty battery. The battery indicator lets you know if the battery is low, empty or charging.

      Charging stand keeps your shaver powered up and ready

      Charging stand keeps your shaver powered up and ready

      Keep your shaver charged and tidy with the convenient charging stand.

      Convenient charging

      Convenient charging

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

      Made with care for you and the planet

      Made with care for you and the planet

      The packaging of this shaver is plastic-free and made out of 90% recycle material, while our blade-production facility uses 100% renewable electricity.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Stand
        Charging stand
        Maintenance
        Protective cap
        Pouch
        Travel pouch
        Pop-up trimmer included
        Yes

      • Power

        Run time
        60 min (20 shaves)
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Quick charge
        Yes, 5 minutes
        Charging time
        1 hour full charge

      • Design

        Colour
        Dark Moon
        Handle
        Non-slip rubber handle

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
        2 year warranty
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        5D Pivot and Flex Heads
        Shaving system
        • PowerCut blade system
        • 27 self-sharpening blades
        • 55.000 cuts/minute

      • Ease of use

        Display
        3 level battery indicator
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Wet & Dry
        Shave wet or dry
        Charging
        USB-A Charging (5 V⎓ / ≥1 A)
        Operation
        Cordless use only
        Waterproof
        • Waterproof IPX7
        • Showerproof

      • SkinProtect technology

        Skin Protection
        Anti-Corrosion Shaving System

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

