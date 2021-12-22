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Discontinued

ShoqBoxwireless portable speaker

SB300B/00

4

| (12) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

Shocking beats, blazing lights

Get ready to unleash the beats! Philips ShoqBox SB300 cranks out explosive, pumping bass through twin bass radiators. Amp up the energy with lights that pulse to the beat. Rugged, shockproof and waterproof — take the party anywhere.

See all benefits

Shocking beats, blazing lights

  • Bluetooth®

  • Waterproof, shockproof

  • Multi-coloured lights

Built-in rechargeable battery keeps the party pumping

Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of tangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical socket. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.

Light it up! Multi-coloured lights blaze to the beat

Light it up! Multi-coloured lights blaze to the beat

Step into the light and feel the power of pounding beats and blazing lights. Multiple colours pulse to the rhythm of the beat, bringing your music to life and adding another dimension to the party. Or if you'd rather dance in the dark, that's fine too — just flip a switch and it's lights out.

Built-in microphone for hands-free calls

With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

12

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

3

22/12/2021

Nederland

Nederland

klein apparaatje waar redelijk veel geluid uitkomt

Voor de grootte komt er redelijk mooi en voor zijn grootte redelijk hard geluid en mooi licht effect er bij

Pros

Moo en redelijk hard geluid voor hoe klein hij is

Cons

Weet nog niet

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ShoqBox SB300B wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2021-11-22

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ShoqBox SB300B wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2021-11-22

11/08/2018

Portugal

Portugal

Muito bom produto simples

Excelente som leve para transporte bonito diseiner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ShoqBox SB300B altifalante portátil sem fios

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ShoqBox SB300B altifalante portátil sem fios

28/01/2018

France

France

Tres bonne enceintes

Look tres moderne le son est tres bien defini basses presentes sans trop etouffer et les aigues pas trop criard finition exelente et le plus la lumiere multicolor au rytme de la musique

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ShoqBox SB300B Enceinte portable sans fil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ShoqBox SB300B Enceinte portable sans fil

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