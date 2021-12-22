Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Shocking beats, blazing lights
Get ready to unleash the beats! Philips ShoqBox SB300 cranks out explosive, pumping bass through twin bass radiators. Amp up the energy with lights that pulse to the beat. Rugged, shockproof and waterproof — take the party anywhere.
Bluetooth®
Waterproof, shockproof
Multi-coloured lights
Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of tangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical socket. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.
Step into the light and feel the power of pounding beats and blazing lights. Multiple colours pulse to the rhythm of the beat, bringing your music to life and adding another dimension to the party. Or if you'd rather dance in the dark, that's fine too — just flip a switch and it's lights out.
With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.
4.0
of 5
12
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Ffflowflow
22/12/2021
Nederland
klein apparaatje waar redelijk veel geluid uitkomt
Voor de grootte komt er redelijk mooi en voor zijn grootte redelijk hard geluid en mooi licht effect er bij
Pros
Moo en redelijk hard geluid voor hoe klein hij is
Cons
Weet nog niet
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ShoqBox SB300B wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2021-11-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ShoqBox SB300B wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2021-11-22
Jon334
11/08/2018
Portugal
Muito bom produto simples
Excelente som leve para transporte bonito diseiner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ShoqBox SB300B altifalante portátil sem fios
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ShoqBox SB300B altifalante portátil sem fios
Greguss
28/01/2018
France
Tres bonne enceintes
Look tres moderne le son est tres bien defini basses presentes sans trop etouffer et les aigues pas trop criard finition exelente et le plus la lumiere multicolor au rytme de la musique
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ShoqBox SB300B Enceinte portable sans fil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ShoqBox SB300B Enceinte portable sans fil