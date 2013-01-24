Other items in the box
- SHC AC-DC adapter
- SHC 3.5-6.3 adapter
- Batteries
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Wireless music
Just imagine, no hassles with cables and the freedom to move around and enjoy your music with quality FM wireless stereo headphones. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Wireless music
Just imagine, no hassles with cables and the freedom to move around and enjoy your music with quality FM wireless stereo headphones. See all benefits
Wireless music
Just imagine, no hassles with cables and the freedom to move around and enjoy your music with quality FM wireless stereo headphones. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Wireless music
Just imagine, no hassles with cables and the freedom to move around and enjoy your music with quality FM wireless stereo headphones. See all benefits
Wireless hi-fi headphones
Philips shop price
Total:
Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.
This smart electronic circuit ensures that the audio input level is automatically adjusted to the right level, preventing distortion and preserving your listening enjoyment.
The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.
With high-frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.
With a choice of two transmission channels your listening pleasure is protected because you can easily switch to the one with the best reception.
The headphone set incorporates facilities for recharging the batteries.
Sound
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Power
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions