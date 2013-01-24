Home
    Wireless hi-fi headphones

    SBCHC8440/00
    • Wireless music Wireless music Wireless music
      Wireless hi-fi headphones

      SBCHC8440/00
      Wireless music

      Just imagine, no hassles with cables and the freedom to move around and enjoy your music with quality FM wireless stereo headphones.

      Wireless hi-fi headphones

      Wireless music

      Just imagine, no hassles with cables and the freedom to move around and enjoy your music with quality FM wireless stereo headphones. See all benefits

      Wireless music

      Just imagine, no hassles with cables and the freedom to move around and enjoy your music with quality FM wireless stereo headphones. See all benefits

      Wireless hi-fi headphones

      Wireless music

      Just imagine, no hassles with cables and the freedom to move around and enjoy your music with quality FM wireless stereo headphones. See all benefits

        Wireless music

        Rechargeable

        • FM transmission
        • Rechargeable

        3-way adjustment for a better fit and bass performance

        Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.

        Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

        The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.

        ALC helps prevent audible distortion of input signals

        This smart electronic circuit ensures that the audio input level is automatically adjusted to the right level, preventing distortion and preserving your listening enjoyment.

        32 mm speaker driver delivers high-performance sound

        The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.

        FM Wireless transmission for freedom of movement

        With high-frequency FM wireless transmission, which can even pass through walls, you can even listen to your music when you're in another room.

        Choose from 2 channels to minimise interference

        With a choice of two transmission channels your listening pleasure is protected because you can easily switch to the one with the best reception.

        Reduces costs by using rechargeable batteries

        The headphone set incorporates facilities for recharging the batteries.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          closed
          Frequency response
          9–21,000  Hz
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Sensitivity
          100  dB
          Speaker diameter
          32  mm

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Channel separation
          >30  dB
          Pilot tone frequency
          19
          Effective range
          100  m
          Carrier frequency range
          863.0 - 865.0  MHz
          Modulation
          FM
          Number of channels
          2

        • Convenience

          Battery charging indicator
          yes
          Low battery indicator
          yes
          Double PLL
          yes
          Operating time
          +/- 15 hours
          Automatic power off
          yes

        • Power

          Power supply headphone
          2 x 1.5 V NiMH R03/AAA
          Power supply transmitter
          AC/DC adapter 12 V/200 mA

        • Outer Carton

          EAN
          87 10895 82215 2
          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Gross weight
          5.12  kg
          Height
          33.2  cm
          Length
          45.2  cm
          Net weight
          3.69  kg
          Tare weight
          1.43  kg
          Width
          33.5  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          87 10895 80706 7
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Depth
          28.3  cm
          Gross weight
          0.848  kg
          Height
          21.4  cm
          Net weight
          0.615  kg
          Tare weight
          0.233  kg
          Width
          10.5  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • SHC AC-DC adapter
        • SHC 3.5-6.3 adapter
        • Batteries

