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Discontinued

Ear hook Headphones

SBCHJ030/00

Innovation for athletes

Stereo sound just got sleeker. A radical new design aimed at athletes and audiophiles, Vapor Flight sport headphones are small, lightweight and three-way adjustable for a world of different size ears.

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3-way adjustable sport headphones

Innovation for athletes

A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

15 mm speaker driver optimises wearing comfort

Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.

3-way adjustment for personalised comfort and stability

Enjoy a snug, personalised fit and optimum stability, even when you're active or on the move. With three-way adjustment, your comfort is guaranteed.

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