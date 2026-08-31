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Discontinued

Neckband Headphones

SBCHJ055/00

Innovation for athletes

Real workout gear for your ears. Athletes worldwide have praised the Duro for their comfort, sound and style. The neckband style high performance Duro is back by popular demand with a better fit, bigger sound and sweat-resistant ear pads.

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Adjustable sport headphones

Innovation for athletes

A 1.2 m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

30 mm speaker driver delivers big sound performance

Compact for wearing comfort, yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 30 mm speaker driver is the perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.

Copper Cladded Aluminium Wire improves sound quality

By using top-quality Copper Cladded Aluminium Wire (CCAW) in the headphone driver's voice coil, the sound quality is considerably improved.

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