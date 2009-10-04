Search terms

    SBD7500/10
      Compact and extremely portable, this player is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel, it delivers sound from your iPhone/iPod that is surprisingly powerful - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you.

        Designed to go places

        Free DockStudio app for Internet radio and other cool features

        Free DockStudio app for Internet radio and other cool features

        The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favourite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

        wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

        wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

        DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

        DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound enhancement
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • wOOx™ Technology
          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          up/down
          Output power
          10 W RMS

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          Neodymium magnet system

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          • AC-DC adapter
          • MP3 Link cable

        • Convenience

          Charging device
          • iPhone
          • iPod

        • Power

          Power supply
          • battery
          • 100 - 240 V AC, 50/60 Hz
          Battery type
          AA size (LR6)
          Number of batteries
          4
          Battery lifetime
          8  hr

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod mini
          • iPod with colour display
          • iPod classic
          • iPod nano 1st generation
          • iPod nano 2nd generation
          • iPod nano 3rd generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod nano 4th generation
          • iPod touch 2nd generation
          • iPod nano 5th generation
          • iPod touch 2nd gen 8/16/32 GB
          • iPod 5th generation

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS

