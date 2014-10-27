Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SBM100ORG/00
Your all-in-one portable speaker
Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favourite tunes via MicroSD card/aux-in connectivity. The wOOx™ technology speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colours.
Orange
This system has 1.5 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determine the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Jiovanni
27/10/2014
Italia
Buona funzionalità generale
Apparecchio funzionale. Audio veramente potente, viste le dimensioni. Buona la lettura dei file musicale da micro SD. Buona la superfice anti graffio e la tonalità del colore. Forse l'indicazione sui tasti funzione, dovrebbe essere di un colore diverso da quello dell'aparecchio.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM100ORG Altoparlante portatile
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM100ORG Altoparlante portatile