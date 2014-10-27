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Discontinued

Portable speaker

SBM100ORG/00

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Your all-in-one portable speaker

Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favourite tunes via MicroSD card/aux-in connectivity. The wOOx™ technology speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colours.

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Your all-in-one portable speaker

  • Orange

AUX-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

Compact and mobile

1.5 W RMS output power

This system has 1.5 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determine the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

27/10/2014

Italia

Italia

Buona funzionalità generale

Apparecchio funzionale. Audio veramente potente, viste le dimensioni. Buona la lettura dei file musicale da micro SD. Buona la superfice anti graffio e la tonalità del colore. Forse l'indicazione sui tasti funzione, dovrebbe essere di un colore diverso da quello dell'aparecchio.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBM100ORG Altoparlante portatile

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBM100ORG Altoparlante portatile

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