Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SBM130BLU/00
Your all-in-one portable speaker
Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favourite tunes via USB/MicroSD card/aux-in connectivity. The wOOx™ technology speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colours.
Blue
USB
Simply load the USB or MicroSD card with the desired content, plug it into your player - and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.
Digital Radio is, on top of FM analogue transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With digital stations there are no frequencies to remember and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Titol27
10/10/2014
España
Verified buyer
Excelente, ligero, práctico,
Es un excelente producto, muy fácil de llevar a todas partes, super útil en todas partes: casa, dormitorio, calle, reunión de amigos, oficina, trabajo, viajes, auto, etc. NO OCUPA ESPACIO, NO NECESITA ENCHUFES, COMPATIBLE CON TODO FORMATO DE ALMACENAMIENTO, y su salida de audio es POTENTE Y CLARA. Quizá su único punto débil sea la duración de la batería interna, quizá pueda salir algún modelo igual con baterías tipo AAA para que duren más. En lo demás, ES MAGNÍFICO !!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM130BLU Altavoz portátil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SBM130BLU Altavoz portátil