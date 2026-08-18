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Hair removal
All series
Lumea Advanced IPL - Hair removal device
Discontinued
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SC1999/80
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Warranty booklet
User manual
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Can I use Philips Lumea if I am pregnant or breastfeeding?
What are the differences between the Philips Lumea attachments?
Are there side effects when using Philips Lumea?
How do I prepare for a Philips Lumea treatment?
Will I see better results if I use Philips Lumea more often?
Lumea IPLPouch
My skin feels uncomfortable or painful with my Philips Lumea
My Philips Lumea is not flashing
I do not get expected results with my Philips Lumea
The lights on my Philips Lumea are blinking
My Philips Lumea gives off a burning smell during treatment
The battery of my Philips Lumea runs out very quickly
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