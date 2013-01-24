Home
    Lumea

    Precision attachment

    SC2102/00
      Lumea Precision attachment

      SC2102/00
      Prevent hair regrowth

      Now you can prevent hair regrowth on the face as well as body! The precision attachment is specially designed for facial application. Simply attach it to your Philips Lumea to enjoy smooth skin every day on your face.

        Prevent hair regrowth

        to enjoy smooth skin every day on face

        Optimized for smaller areas

        Optimized for smaller areas

        The precision attachment has a smaller application area (2 cm2) that is optimal for application on the upper lip, chin and sideburns.

        Extra protection

        The precision attachment includes an extra integrated light filter providing extra protection for your face.

        Technical Specifications

        • Application areas

          Face areas
          • Chin
          • Sideburns
          • Upper lip

        • Safety and adjustable settings

          Integrated UV filter
          Protects skin from UV light

