Let me start by saying I have horrid annoying skin which is oily, red, prone to spots and on top of that I suffer from rosacea too so have to be really careful what I put on my face. So I was a little worried the visapure would be too harsh and would have an adverse effect on my skin but I ordered it anyway after reading so many rave reviews about it. And boy am I glad I did!!! It has had such an impact on the look and feel of my skin...it's wonerful! I cant recommend it enough. I have been using it now for three weeks and my skin is still improving. Initially it did bring out some new spots but I think that is just all part of the deep cleansing process. My skin is now super clean, no longer has dry patches or flaky skin, its not as red and is smooth for the first time in years with a massively reduced amount of breakouts. I look much fresher and younger and even my make up is taking less time to apply! I think the design looks great and its fab that you can use it in the shower too. I'm using it morning and evening and can honestly say that I look forward to using it. The only issue I have with it is that its awkward to take away when travelling. I recently took it to turkey with me and the travel cover doesn't really stay on it. But hey! That's a minor detail...so all in all a miracle product really!!! I'll be telling all my friends to get one!