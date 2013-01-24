Philips' softest bristles for ultra-gentle cleansing

With the new extra-sensitive VisaPure Essential cleansing brush, you can cleanse your skin more thoroughly than with your hands, whilst being extra-gentle on your sensitive skin. The brush has ultra-soft bristles which are finer and more flexible, and the tips of the bristles have been polished twice as long as the other brushes. This results in the most gentle cleansing experience and it feels incredibly soft — ideal for sensitive skin. An extra-gentle way to a clean and healthy looking skin.