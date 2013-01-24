Home
    SC5993/10
    Brush Head for Extra-Sensitive Skin and Dry Skin
      Brush Head for Extra-Sensitive Skin and Dry Skin

      The Extra-sensitive brush provides Philips' gentlest cleansing experience for delicate skin. The brush comes with longer and softer bristles, for extra-gentle yet effective daily cleansing, respecting Extra-sensitive and Dry skin.

      The Extra-sensitive brush provides Philips' gentlest cleansing experience for delicate skin. The brush comes with longer and softer bristles, for extra-gentle yet effective daily cleansing, respecting Extra-sensitive and Dry skin. See all benefits

      Brush Head for Extra-Sensitive Skin and Dry Skin

      For clean and soft skin

      • Replace every 3 months
      • For daily use
      • For sensitive and dry skin
      • Easy to replace
      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

      For best results, replace the brush every 3 months

      Replace the brush regularly for the best cleansing results. The brush is easy to replace by simply pulling off the brush from the device

      Philips' softest bristles for ultra-gentle cleansing

      With the new extra-sensitive VisaPure Essential cleansing brush, you can cleanse your skin more thoroughly than with your hands, whilst being extra-gentle on your sensitive skin. The brush has ultra-soft bristles which are finer and more flexible, and the tips of the bristles have been polished twice as long as the other brushes. This results in the most gentle cleansing experience and it feels incredibly soft — ideal for sensitive skin. An extra-gentle way to a clean and healthy looking skin.

      Click-on brush head; easy to put on and take off

      Simply click the brush head on and off. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.

      Technical Specifications

      • Benefits

        Type of skin
        for all types of skin

      • Ease of use

        Compatible with
        Philips VisaPure Essential
        Replacement
        Easy snap-on brush head
        Recommended replacement
        Every 3 months

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

