Brush Head for Extra-Sensitive Skin and Dry Skin
The Extra-sensitive brush provides Philips' gentlest cleansing experience for delicate skin. The brush comes with longer and softer bristles, for extra-gentle yet effective daily cleansing, respecting Extra-sensitive and Dry skin. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Brush Head for Extra-Sensitive Skin and Dry Skin
Extra-Sensitive Cleansing Brush
The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.
Replace the brush regularly for the best cleansing results. The brush is easy to replace by simply pulling off the brush from the device
With the new extra-sensitive VisaPure Essential cleansing brush, you can cleanse your skin more thoroughly than with your hands, whilst being extra-gentle on your sensitive skin. The brush has ultra-soft bristles which are finer and more flexible, and the tips of the bristles have been polished twice as long as the other brushes. This results in the most gentle cleansing experience and it feels incredibly soft — ideal for sensitive skin. An extra-gentle way to a clean and healthy looking skin.
Simply click the brush head on and off. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.
