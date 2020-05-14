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Discontinued

VisaPure AdvancedHome Facial Device

SC5370/10

4.6

| (927) Reviews | 96% recommend this product

Radiant, revitalised and refreshed skin

VisaPure Advanced is a home facial device that brings professional expertise to your skincare routine. Your skin becomes radiant, refreshed and revitalised. Enjoy clean, soft and revitalised skin with a healthy-looking glow.

See all benefits

Advanced skin cleansing and skincare

Radiant, revitalised and refreshed skin

  • Tailored DualMotion Technology

  • Cleansing, Massage, Fresh eyes

  • 3 heads, pouch, storage palette

  • 2 intensity settings

The heads are easy to clean with warm water and soap

The heads are easy to clean. Simply clean them in the sink with warm water and soap.

Customised DualMotion with Intelligent Head Recognition

Customised DualMotion with Intelligent Head Recognition

VisaPure Advanced is equipped with Customised DualMotion technology. Each head that comes with VisaPure will have specified levels of rotation and vibration. Both the handle and the new attachments are equipped with an innovative NFC tag that enables advanced Intelligent Head Recognition. This means that the handle immediately recognises the specific head once it is put on. This way, you can enjoy dedicated Customised DualMotion technology programmes for different skincare benefits.

Increases the absorption of your favourite skincare products

Increases the absorption of your favourite skincare products

Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make-up residue, dead skin cells and dullness. In fact, it’s 10x more effective than cleansing by hand, but just as gentle!* Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favourite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

927

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

14/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Stylish, practical, innovative and great results

Packaging excellent. Beautifully styled and easy to charge on the cradle. Easy to change heads and results are WOW. The cleanser brush removes 100% daily grime, facial massage nicely tenses the skin, and the under eye tool reduces bags and improves eye appearance. All in all one of the best practical tools for all home facial resolve, especially during this lockdown

Pros

Stylish, easy to use and versatile

Cons

Not a manly colour

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5370/10 Home Facial Device

Date of Use 2019-04-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5370/10 Home Facial Device

Date of Use 2019-04-14

21/11/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic!

[Employee of philipsglobal] I was initially skeptical about how much difference this product could actually make to my skin, but even from the first use there was a noticeable improvement. For years I've struggled with small spots under the skin around my chin and on my forehead and after just one week of using Visapure Advanced morning and evening, they were almost completely gone! As well as cleansing, I love the massage function...very relaxing and makes my skin look great. I've also recently purchased the Fresh Eyes head - so refreshing and gives a noticeable lift to my tired eyes! Overall, absolutely love this product and have already bought one for my Mum for Christmas!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5340/10 Facial Cleansing Brush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5340/10 Facial Cleansing Brush

15/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Spa treatment at my home

I just love the VisaPure because it gives me the feeling of a truly clean skin, same results as I get in a Spa. The most amazing part is that now I feel this way every single day, as I've included the VisaPure as part of my daily routine. I love the design of the product; it is convenient, easy to use, intuitive. I used a previous version of this product, and what I like the most on this upgrade is the massage attachment which I use around once or twice a week, in combination with my peeling and mask day. In a nutshell, this product really gives me the opportunity to feel pampered and relax, while being sure that my face is getting the right cleansing level that I want every single day.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5340/10 Facial Cleansing Brush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5340/10 Facial Cleansing Brush

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Disclaimers

  1. 10 x more effective than cleansing by hand but just as gentle. Compared with manual make-up removal.