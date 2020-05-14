2 year warranty
Discontinued
Radiant, revitalised and refreshed skin
VisaPure Advanced is a home facial device that brings professional expertise to your skincare routine. Your skin becomes radiant, refreshed and revitalised. Enjoy clean, soft and revitalised skin with a healthy-looking glow.
Tailored DualMotion Technology
Cleansing, Massage, Fresh eyes
3 heads, pouch, storage palette
2 intensity settings
The heads are easy to clean. Simply clean them in the sink with warm water and soap.
VisaPure Advanced is equipped with Customised DualMotion technology. Each head that comes with VisaPure will have specified levels of rotation and vibration. Both the handle and the new attachments are equipped with an innovative NFC tag that enables advanced Intelligent Head Recognition. This means that the handle immediately recognises the specific head once it is put on. This way, you can enjoy dedicated Customised DualMotion technology programmes for different skincare benefits.
Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make-up residue, dead skin cells and dullness. In fact, it’s 10x more effective than cleansing by hand, but just as gentle!* Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favourite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.
4.6
of 5
927
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
AnilJ
14/05/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Stylish, practical, innovative and great results
Packaging excellent. Beautifully styled and easy to charge on the cradle. Easy to change heads and results are WOW. The cleanser brush removes 100% daily grime, facial massage nicely tenses the skin, and the under eye tool reduces bags and improves eye appearance. All in all one of the best practical tools for all home facial resolve, especially during this lockdown
Pros
Stylish, easy to use and versatile
Cons
Not a manly colour
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5370/10 Home Facial Device
Date of Use 2019-04-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5370/10 Home Facial Device
Date of Use 2019-04-14
GMC3
21/11/2017
United Kingdom
Fantastic!
[Employee of philipsglobal] I was initially skeptical about how much difference this product could actually make to my skin, but even from the first use there was a noticeable improvement. For years I've struggled with small spots under the skin around my chin and on my forehead and after just one week of using Visapure Advanced morning and evening, they were almost completely gone! As well as cleansing, I love the massage function...very relaxing and makes my skin look great. I've also recently purchased the Fresh Eyes head - so refreshing and gives a noticeable lift to my tired eyes! Overall, absolutely love this product and have already bought one for my Mum for Christmas!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5340/10 Facial Cleansing Brush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5340/10 Facial Cleansing Brush
Ktfig
15/09/2017
United Kingdom
Spa treatment at my home
I just love the VisaPure because it gives me the feeling of a truly clean skin, same results as I get in a Spa. The most amazing part is that now I feel this way every single day, as I've included the VisaPure as part of my daily routine. I love the design of the product; it is convenient, easy to use, intuitive. I used a previous version of this product, and what I like the most on this upgrade is the massage attachment which I use around once or twice a week, in combination with my peeling and mask day. In a nutshell, this product really gives me the opportunity to feel pampered and relax, while being sure that my face is getting the right cleansing level that I want every single day.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5340/10 Facial Cleansing Brush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5340/10 Facial Cleansing Brush
10 x more effective than cleansing by hand but just as gentle. Compared with manual make-up removal.