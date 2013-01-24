Customised DualMotion with Intelligent Head Recognition

VisaPure Advanced is equipped with Customised DualMotion technology. Each head that comes with VisaPure will have specified levels of rotation and vibration. Both the handle and the new attachments are equipped with an innovative NFC tag that enables advanced Intelligent Head Recognition. This means that the handle immediately recognises the specific head once it is put on. This way, you can enjoy dedicated Customised DualMotion technology programmes for different skincare benefits.