    VisaPure Advanced

    Home Facial Device

    SC5370/10
    Radiant, revitalised and refreshed skin
      VisaPure Advanced Home Facial Device

      SC5370/10
      Radiant, revitalised and refreshed skin

      VisaPure Advanced is a home facial device that brings professional expertise to your skincare routine. Your skin becomes radiant, refreshed and revitalised. Enjoy clean, soft and revitalised skin with a healthy-looking glow. See all benefits

      VisaPure Advanced Home Facial Device

      Radiant, revitalised and refreshed skin

      VisaPure Advanced is a home facial device that brings professional expertise to your skincare routine. Your skin becomes radiant, refreshed and revitalised. Enjoy clean, soft and revitalised skin with a healthy-looking glow. See all benefits

        VisaPure Advanced

        VisaPure Advanced

        Home Facial Device

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Radiant, revitalised and refreshed skin

        Advanced skin cleansing and skincare

        • Tailored DualMotion Technology
        • Cleansing, Massage, Fresh eyes
        • 3 heads, pouch, storage palette
        • 2 intensity settings
        Customised DualMotion with Intelligent Head Recognition

        Customised DualMotion with Intelligent Head Recognition

        VisaPure Advanced is equipped with Customised DualMotion technology. Each head that comes with VisaPure will have specified levels of rotation and vibration. Both the handle and the new attachments are equipped with an innovative NFC tag that enables advanced Intelligent Head Recognition. This means that the handle immediately recognises the specific head once it is put on. This way, you can enjoy dedicated Customised DualMotion technology programmes for different skincare benefits.

        Increases the absorption of your favourite skincare products

        Increases the absorption of your favourite skincare products

        Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make-up residue, dead skin cells and dullness. In fact, it’s 10x more effective than cleansing by hand, but just as gentle!* Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favourite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

        Better blood circulation to reveal radiant, revitalised skin

        Better blood circulation to reveal radiant, revitalised skin

        Using the Revitalising Massage head with its Customised DualMotion programme, you will increase blood circulation and bring your skin to life. This brings out its natural radiance, leaving it looking revitalised and with a healthy glow.

        It feels like 750 gentle finger taps per minute

        It feels like 750 gentle finger taps per minute

        Thanks to the elegant and functional design of the head with its five small balls, it feels like 750 gentle finger tapping movements per minute. The Revitalising Massage programme lasts 3 minutes, and you can enjoy a facial massage several times a week.

        Developed with Japanese massage experts

        Developed with Japanese massage experts

        The Revitalising massage head has been developed with experts in Japanese facial massage. The dedicated DualMotion programme is inspired by world-renowned massage techniques. The massage technique known as Petrissage is known worldwide to deliver a deep-level massage that stimulates blood circulation and relaxes the muscles, revealing ultimately radiant and revitalised skin.

        Gentle massage programme with 120 nano-vibrations per second

        Gentle massage programme with 120 nano-vibrations per second

        The customised DualMotion programme for Fresh Eyes delivers 120 nano-vibrations per second, for a gentle, comfortable and refreshing massage around the eyes. It is specially designed to be gentle on the thin and delicate skin around the eyes. The Fresh eyes programme is a short programme of only 30 seconds, so you can use it quickly as part of your daily morning ritual!

        Refreshes tired eyes in the morning

        Refreshes tired eyes in the morning

        The Fresh eyes head is made of a special cool material, with a premium ceramic coating, that gives tired eyes a boost of freshness in the morning.

        Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

        Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

        The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

        The heads are easy to clean with warm water and soap

        The heads are easy to clean. Simply clean them in the sink with warm water and soap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Benefits

          Fresh Eyes
          Gentle massage programme with 120 nano-vibrations per second
          Revitalising Massage
          Feels like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute
          Skin cleansing
          10X more effective than hand-cleansing*
          Microcirculation
          Improves microcirculation for more radiant skin
          Gentle
          as gentle on your skin as manual cleansing*
          Exfoliating
          Removes more dead skin cells than manual cleansing*
          Absorption
          Improves the absorption of your skin care product

        • Application areas

          Face and neck
          • Cheeks
          • Chest
          • Chin
          • Fronthead
          • Neck
          • Nose

        • Technical specifications

          Two-way rotation
          Yes
          Customised DualMotion
          Yes

        • Luxurious storage palette

          Store and dry hygienically
          Easily store and dry the heads

        • Ease of use

          Waterproof
          Can be used in the shower
          Battery indicator
          Icon indicates battery life
          Easy in your skincare routine
          Can be used with topicals
          Easy to clean heads
          Clean with water and soap
          LED indicators
          Intensity setting, battery low

        • Items included

          Stand
          Charging and storing stand
          Storage palette
          Yes
          Travel pouch
          Yes
          Brush heads
          Normal skin brush head
          Power adapter
          100 - 240 V adapter
          Heads included
          • Fresh eyes
          • Revitalising Massage

        • Power

          Voltage
          100-240 V
          Power system
          Rechargeable battery
          Charging time
          6 hours

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

            10 x more effective than cleansing by hand but just as gentle. Compared with manual make-up removal.

