      The Revitalising Massage attachment is developed with experts in Japanese massage. The customised DualMotion programme increases the blood circulation and relaxes the facial muscles, for revitalised, radiant skin with a healthy-looking glow. (Only compatible with VisaPure Advanced handles.)

      The Revitalising Massage attachment is developed with experts in Japanese massage. The customised DualMotion programme increases the blood circulation and relaxes the facial muscles, for revitalised, radiant skin with a healthy-looking glow. (Only compatible with VisaPure Advanced handles.)

      The Revitalising Massage attachment is developed with experts in Japanese massage. The customised DualMotion programme increases the blood circulation and relaxes the facial muscles, for revitalised, radiant skin with a healthy-looking glow. (Only compatible with VisaPure Advanced handles.) See all benefits

        Radiant and revitalised skin

        Stimulates blood flow and relaxes the muscles

        • Revitalising Massage
        • Intelligent Head
        Reaches the deeper layers of the skin to relax the muscles

        Reaches the deeper layers of the skin to relax the muscles

        The Revitalising Massage head provides a deep level massage that reaches the deeper layers of the skin, relaxing the small facial muscles and giving you a relaxing, comfortable experience.

        Feels like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute

        Feels like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute

        The customised DualMotion programme delivers a revitalising and relaxing experience. It has been developed with experts in Japanese massage and is designed to mimic the renowned massage techniques Petrissage and Tapotement. It does what your hands cannot do. The rhythmic movements of the five small balls on the Head feel like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute, massaging your skin. The Revitalising Massage programme lasts 3 minutes so you can enjoy a facial massage several times a week.

        More oxygen and nutrients are available in the skin

        Using the Revitalising Massage head with its customised DualMotion programme, you will increase your blood circulation, which will give you radiant skin with a healthy looking glow. Experience a pleasant, revitalising sensation on your skin.

        Can be used with and without creams, lotions and oils

        Easy to integrate in your skincare routine. The Head can be used with your current skincare products and brands like creams, serums, oils and essences. You can also use it without any cream if you'd prefer.

        The Head is easy to clean with warm water and soap

        The Head is easy to clean. Simply wash it in the sink with warm water and soap.

        3-minute programme, 2 intensity settings, two-way rotation

        Thanks to the Intelligent Head Recognition of the VisaPure Advanced range, the device recognises the Head once it is put on, and automatically triggers a customised programme of DualMotion, with dedicated levels of rotation, vibration, duration of the programme and direction of rotation. The Revitalising Massage programme uses two-way rotation to be able to follow the lymphatic flow in the skin.

        Use 1–3 times a week for a revitalising experience

        Use the Revitalising Massage Head 1 to 3 times a week for a relaxing and revitalising experience.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Use only with
          VisaPure Advanced
          Easy to clean
          Yes

        • Intelligent Head Recognition

          Intelligent Heads
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Customised DualMotion
          Yes
          Dedicated rotation, vibration
          Yes
          Developed with experts
          Experts in Japanese massage
          Intensity settings
          2
          Programme duration
          3 minutes

        • Two-way rotation

          Rotates left and right
          Yes

