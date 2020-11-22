Feels like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute

The customised DualMotion programme delivers a revitalising and relaxing experience. It has been developed with experts in Japanese massage and is designed to mimic the renowned massage techniques Petrissage and Tapotement. It does what your hands cannot do. The rhythmic movements of the five small balls on the Head feel like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute, massaging your skin. The Revitalising Massage programme lasts 3 minutes so you can enjoy a facial massage several times a week.