2 year warranty
Discontinued
Revitalising Massage
Intelligent Head
Using the Revitalising Massage head with its customised DualMotion programme, you will increase your blood circulation, which will give you radiant skin with a healthy looking glow. Experience a pleasant, revitalising sensation on your skin.
The Revitalising Massage head provides a deep level massage that reaches the deeper layers of the skin, relaxing the small facial muscles and giving you a relaxing, comfortable experience.
The customised DualMotion programme delivers a revitalising and relaxing experience. It has been developed with experts in Japanese massage and is designed to mimic the renowned massage techniques Petrissage and Tapotement. It does what your hands cannot do. The rhythmic movements of the five small balls on the Head feel like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute, massaging your skin. The Revitalising Massage programme lasts 3 minutes so you can enjoy a facial massage several times a week.
4.6
of 5
94
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
nickyb
11/02/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
fantastic
these heads are good value and easy to replace, the brush is amazing, my skin is the best it has ever been, well worth spending your money on. i love this and when you look at the prices of other big brand brushes, these work out really good value.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head
Pola123
20/01/2015
United Kingdom
Revelation
Brush great adapts to the skin, thoroughly cleans the face. Is effective :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head
Wordsofflowers
17/12/2015
Nederland
Verified buyer
Perfect
Perfect voor de gevoelige huid. Ik kies altijd dit borsteltje omdat t zo goed bevalt.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure SC5993/00 Opzetborstel voor de extra gevoelige huid
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure SC5993/00 Opzetborstel voor de extra gevoelige huid