ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Radiant and revitalised skin
  • Radiant and revitalised skin
  • Radiant and revitalised skin
  • Radiant and revitalised skin

Discontinued

VisaPure Advanced Revitalising Massage attachment

SC6060/00

4.6
| (94) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
Radiant and revitalised skin
The Revitalising Massage attachment is developed with experts in Japanese massage. The customised DualMotion programme increases the blood circulation and relaxes the facial muscles, for revitalised, radiant skin with a healthy-looking glow. (Only compatible with VisaPure Advanced handles.)
See all benefits

Stimulates blood flow and relaxes the muscles

Radiant and revitalised skin

  • Revitalising Massage

  • Intelligent Head

More oxygen and nutrients are available in the skin

Using the Revitalising Massage head with its customised DualMotion programme, you will increase your blood circulation, which will give you radiant skin with a healthy looking glow. Experience a pleasant, revitalising sensation on your skin.

Reaches the deeper layers of the skin to relax the muscles

Reaches the deeper layers of the skin to relax the muscles

The Revitalising Massage head provides a deep level massage that reaches the deeper layers of the skin, relaxing the small facial muscles and giving you a relaxing, comfortable experience.

Feels like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute

Feels like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute

The customised DualMotion programme delivers a revitalising and relaxing experience. It has been developed with experts in Japanese massage and is designed to mimic the renowned massage techniques Petrissage and Tapotement. It does what your hands cannot do. The rhythmic movements of the five small balls on the Head feel like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute, massaging your skin. The Revitalising Massage programme lasts 3 minutes so you can enjoy a facial massage several times a week.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

94

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

2

11/02/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

fantastic

these heads are good value and easy to replace, the brush is amazing, my skin is the best it has ever been, well worth spending your money on. i love this and when you look at the prices of other big brand brushes, these work out really good value.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head

20/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Revelation

Brush great adapts to the skin, thoroughly cleans the face. Is effective :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5990/10 Normal Skin Cleansing Brush Head

17/12/2015

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Perfect

Perfect voor de gevoelige huid. Ik kies altijd dit borsteltje omdat t zo goed bevalt.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5993/00 Opzetborstel voor de extra gevoelige huid

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure SC5993/00 Opzetborstel voor de extra gevoelige huid

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.