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  • Sleek, comfortable backpack
  • Sleek, comfortable backpack
  • Sleek, comfortable backpack
  • Sleek, comfortable backpack

Discontinued

Philips AventAvent BackPack

SCD138/60

3.1
| (40) Reviews
Sleek, comfortable backpack
Designed to keep changing essentials on hand when you are out and about with your baby. Comfortable, lightweight design with padded yet breathable back and shoulder straps. Easy to organise with quick access to front and main compartments.
See all benefits

Lightweight backpack with stylish design

Sleek, comfortable backpack

  • Black

Made of lightweight, wipe-clean nylon

Made of lightweight, wipe-clean nylon

Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

3M Thinsulate™ pocket keeps two Avent Bottles of pre-boiled hot water warm or cold ready-mixed formula/breast milk cool for several hours.

Easy to organise

Enjoy quick, easy access to front and main compartments.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

40

Reviews

23/11/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for keeping drinks cold

It's the perfect size, very convenient, love the shoulder strap

Pros

Perfect size for slim cans of drink like small Red Bull

Cons

Can't machine wash, only sponge dry

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD150/50 Avent Neoprene ThermaBag

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD150/50 Avent Neoprene ThermaBag

22/01/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect for winter

Have space for 2 bottles and have a great price. I have been use it all winter perfect!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD150/60 Avent Neoprene ThermaBag

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD150/60 Avent Neoprene ThermaBag

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great and saves money

We bought this product as we were using lots of cartons for journeys and days out. Now we fill with 2 bottles and off we go for up to 4 hours!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD137/61 Nylon Therma Tote

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD137/61 Nylon Therma Tote

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