Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Avent

    Avent BackPack

    SCD138/60
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Avent
    • Sleek, comfortable backpack Sleek, comfortable backpack Sleek, comfortable backpack
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Avent BackPack

      SCD138/60
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Sleek, comfortable backpack

      Designed to keep changing essentials on hand when you are out and about with your baby. Comfortable, lightweight design with padded yet breathable back and shoulder straps. Easy to organise with quick access to front and main compartments. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Avent BackPack

      Sleek, comfortable backpack

      Designed to keep changing essentials on hand when you are out and about with your baby. Comfortable, lightweight design with padded yet breathable back and shoulder straps. Easy to organise with quick access to front and main compartments. See all benefits

      Sleek, comfortable backpack

      Designed to keep changing essentials on hand when you are out and about with your baby. Comfortable, lightweight design with padded yet breathable back and shoulder straps. Easy to organise with quick access to front and main compartments. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Avent BackPack

      Sleek, comfortable backpack

      Designed to keep changing essentials on hand when you are out and about with your baby. Comfortable, lightweight design with padded yet breathable back and shoulder straps. Easy to organise with quick access to front and main compartments. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all unmapped

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Avent BackPack

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Sleek, comfortable backpack

        Lightweight backpack with stylish design

        • Black
        Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

        Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

        3M Thinsulate™ pocket keeps two Avent Bottles of pre-boiled hot water warm or cold ready-mixed formula/breast milk cool for several hours.

        Sleek, slim and versatile design

        Sleek, slim and versatile design

        Perfect for day trips with baby or just when you're out and about.

        Made of lightweight, wipe-clean nylon

        Made of lightweight, wipe-clean nylon

        Easy to organise

        Enjoy quick, easy access to front and main compartments.

        Keeps changing essentials on-hand

        Large removable baby changing mat and drawstring laundry bag.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stage
          • 6–12 months
          • 0–6 months

        • What is included

          Backpack
          1  pcs
          Baby changing mat
          1  pcs
          Laundry bag
          1  pcs
          Removable strap pocket
          1  pcs

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount