2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCD148/60
Black
For storage of cold expressed breast milk/formula or pre-boiled hot water for up to 4 hours.
The microfibre is lightweight and easy to clean.
3.1
of 5
40
Reviews
Debfly
23/11/2019
United Kingdom
Great for keeping drinks cold
It's the perfect size, very convenient, love the shoulder strap
Pros
Perfect size for slim cans of drink like small Red Bull
Cons
Can't machine wash, only sponge dry
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD150/50 Avent Neoprene ThermaBag
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD150/50 Avent Neoprene ThermaBag
Endencja
22/01/2014
United Kingdom
Perfect for winter
Have space for 2 bottles and have a great price. I have been use it all winter perfect!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD150/60 Avent Neoprene ThermaBag
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD150/60 Avent Neoprene ThermaBag
munch1202
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great and saves money
We bought this product as we were using lots of cartons for journeys and days out. Now we fill with 2 bottles and off we go for up to 4 hours!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD137/61 Nylon Therma Tote
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD137/61 Nylon Therma Tote