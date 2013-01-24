Home
    Philips Avent

    Avent urban bag

    SCD148/50
    Avent
    Avent
    • One bag, two looks One bag, two looks One bag, two looks
      Philips Avent Avent urban bag

      SCD148/50
      One bag, two looks

      Urban bag has two stylish front flaps to change the look of the bag with the seasons or your wardrobe and has all the features of an Avent Bag.

      Philips Avent Avent urban bag

      One bag, two looks

      Urban bag has two stylish front flaps to change the look of the bag with the seasons or your wardrobe and has all the features of an Avent Bag. See all benefits

      One bag, two looks

      Urban bag has two stylish front flaps to change the look of the bag with the seasons or your wardrobe and has all the features of an Avent Bag. See all benefits

      Philips Avent Avent urban bag

      One bag, two looks

      Urban bag has two stylish front flaps to change the look of the bag with the seasons or your wardrobe and has all the features of an Avent Bag. See all benefits

        One bag, two looks

        Simply swap the front flap to change the design

        • Brown
        Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

        Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

        3M Thinsulate™ pocket keeps two Avent Bottles of pre-boiled hot water warm or cold ready-mixed formula/breast milk cool for several hours.

        Lightweight, wipe-clean microfibre

        Lightweight, wipe-clean microfibre

        The microfibre is lightweight and easy to clean.

        Easy to organise

        Easy to organise

        Spacious, easy access interior and easy-to-close magnetic fastening.

        Choice of two zip-on flaps offers two looks in one

        Choice of two zip-on flaps offers two looks in one

        Detachable pocket for personal items

        Detachable pocket for personal items

        Wide adjustable shoulder strap

        The Philips Avent Urban bag has a wide adjustable shoulder strap for optimum carrying comfort

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • What is included

          Bag
          1  pcs

        • What is included

          Baby changing mat
          1  pcs
          Laundry bag
          1  pcs
          Personal items pocket
          1  pcs

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

