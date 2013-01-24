Home
    Philips Avent

    Great Beginnings

    SCD243/00
    Avent
    Avent
    • Bottle feeding and sterilising essentials Bottle feeding and sterilising essentials Bottle feeding and sterilising essentials
      Philips Avent Great Beginnings

      SCD243/00
      Bottle feeding and sterilising essentials

      includes Microwave Steriliser, Feeding Bottles, Magic Handles, Soothers and Bottle Brush

      Philips Avent Great Beginnings

      Bottle feeding and sterilising essentials

      includes Microwave Steriliser, Feeding Bottles, Magic Handles, Soothers and Bottle Brush

      Bottle feeding and sterilising essentials

      includes Microwave Steriliser, Feeding Bottles, Magic Handles, Soothers and Bottle Brush

      Philips Avent Great Beginnings

      Bottle feeding and sterilising essentials

      includes Microwave Steriliser, Feeding Bottles, Magic Handles, Soothers and Bottle Brush

        Great Beginnings

        Bottle feeding and sterilising essentials

        Convenient feeding set

        Snap-on protective cap

        Snap-on protective cap

        To keep sterilised teats hygienic

        Curved brush head and moulded tip

        Curved brush head and moulded tip

        Specially curved brush head and moulded handle-tip reach the corners of all types of bottles, teats and feeding equipment for thorough cleaning.

        Ultra fast, easy to use

        Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes. Just add water, load and place in the microwave. 2 min at 1100-1850 Watt, 4 min at 850-1000 Watt, 6 min at 500-800 Watt.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Express II Microwave Steam Steriliser
          1  pcs
          Feeding Bottle (260 ml/9 oz)
          6  pcs
          Feeding Bottle (125 ml/4 oz)
          2  pcs
          Extra soft Slow Flow teat
          6  pcs
          Extra soft Newborn Flow teat
          2  pcs
          Newborn Soother
          2  pcs
          Magic Handles
          2  pcs
          Bottle and teat brush
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0–6 months

