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  • Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
  • Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
  • Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
  • Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
  • Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
  • Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
  • Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
  • Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
  • Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
  • Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

Discontinued

Philips AventNewborn Starter Set

SCD270/00

4.8
| (24) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
Philips Avent Starter set SCD270/00 includes 2 x 125 ml/ 4 oz and 2 x 260 ml/ 9 oz BPA Free Feeding Bottles
See all benefits

Less colic**

Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

This bottle is made from PES - a BPA-Free material

This bottle is made from PES - a BPA-Free material

Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

The wide breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding

Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0.05). This was especially true at night.**

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

24

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

30/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent bottles

I have just bought 2 of these starter sets for my new baby who is due in 4 weeks, i used Avent bottles with my son and think they are a great product and have had no problems with them.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD270/00 Newborn Starter Set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD270/00 Newborn Starter Set

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is really effective as anti collic for my baby.

Ever since, I choose quality products rather than buying cheap things but with less quality. Avent bottles are very good and really anti colic. Obviously i can see bubbles coming out from inside the bottles and leave no pressure from it. I love this bottles very durable.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD270/00 Newborn Starter Set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD270/00 Newborn Starter Set

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product very good

I bought it for my son and used it till now.he is 9 months old now.it's a great product easy to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD270/00 Newborn Starter Set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD270/00 Newborn Starter Set

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Disclaimers

  1. A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)

  2. A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.