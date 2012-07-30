2 year warranty
Discontinued
The wide breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0.05). This was especially true at night.**
4.8
of 5
24
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Loobie78
30/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent bottles
I have just bought 2 of these starter sets for my new baby who is due in 4 weeks, i used Avent bottles with my son and think they are a great product and have had no problems with them.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD270/00 Newborn Starter Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD270/00 Newborn Starter Set
Jara30
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
This product is really effective as anti collic for my baby.
Ever since, I choose quality products rather than buying cheap things but with less quality. Avent bottles are very good and really anti colic. Obviously i can see bubbles coming out from inside the bottles and leave no pressure from it. I love this bottles very durable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD270/00 Newborn Starter Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD270/00 Newborn Starter Set
mel81
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
This product very good
I bought it for my son and used it till now.he is 9 months old now.it's a great product easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD270/00 Newborn Starter Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD270/00 Newborn Starter Set
A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)
A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.