We wanted to be fully prepared before our baby was born for all feeding options so we needed a vendor that had all the solutions which basically left two , Avent and Tommy Tippee. After looking at both types of sets it was clear the Avent range was better for anti colic and had a more scaleble solution. We were right as our baby Elsa has been using the Avent solution since hour 1 and has never had any issues eating and the sense of security with a good product is invaluble. Elsa has never had colic which is a blessing and we think it is down 99% to the Avent teats. We also bought the Microwave Steamer and I honestly dont know why you would not get one of those above an electric as it just does the job so well. We have now graduated to size 4 teats and are going to start Elsa on weaning food so it is the Avent Steamer and Blender for us next. Great solution to a very personal potential problem.