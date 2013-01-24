Search terms
Easy to combine with breastfeeding
A handy collection including 4 Natural blue bottles (2 x 4 oz and 2 x 9 oz), a bottle and teat brush, and a blue soother 0-6 months. The new bottle makes bottle feeding more natural, for easily combining breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits
The new Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise using the Natural bottles with Natural feeding teats only.
The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.
Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.
The orthodontic, collapsible teat of the soother respects the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums. All our soothers are made from silicone and are taste- and odour-free.
Specially curved brush head and moulded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, teats and feeding products for thorough cleaning.
Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.
