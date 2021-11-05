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  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding

Philips AventNewborn Natural starter set

SCD301/01

4.6
| (210) Reviews | 94% recommend this product

1 award

Easy to combine with breastfeeding
Our Natural bottle with an ultra-soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch-on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.
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Natural latch on

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

  • Newborn Starter Set

Natural latch-on due to the wide breast shaped teat

Natural latch-on due to the wide breast shaped teat

The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

Technical specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-961278

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

210

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

05/11/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Baby feed bottles

absolutely wonderful, baby loves sucking from this bottle in comparison to other well known brand bottles that we have used in the past. Thank you, it's superb.

Pros

everything great

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD301/01 Newborn Natural starter set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD301/01 Newborn Natural starter set

10/12/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I wouldn’t use any other brand

I’m a mum of 6 and I’ve always used avent bottles/steriliser/bottle warmer/breast pump/double electric breast pump, never faulted in 18 years of being a mum, I hope my children continue to use the avent brand for my grandchildren in the future

Pros

Absolutely everything

Cons

None whatsoever

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD301/02 Baby bottle set with accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD301/02 Baby bottle set with accessories

04/11/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

If it ain't broke dont try fixing it

My 1st child is now 25yrs old. I'm due no7 and although I've used the odd none avent product never have I been as happy as with these. No7 will be raised by avent products as far as I'm able.

Pros

Easy to fill with powder. Good shape to easily clean. Last ages.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD301/02 Baby bottle set with accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD301/02 Baby bottle set with accessories

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Disclaimers

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

  2. What is colic and how does it affect babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby's digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.