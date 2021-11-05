2 year warranty
Newborn Starter Set
The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.
Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.
4.6
of 5
210
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
peria
05/11/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Baby feed bottles
absolutely wonderful, baby loves sucking from this bottle in comparison to other well known brand bottles that we have used in the past. Thank you, it's superb.
Pros
everything great
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD301/01 Newborn Natural starter set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD301/01 Newborn Natural starter set
Pro mum of 6
10/12/2020
United Kingdom
I wouldn’t use any other brand
I’m a mum of 6 and I’ve always used avent bottles/steriliser/bottle warmer/breast pump/double electric breast pump, never faulted in 18 years of being a mum, I hope my children continue to use the avent brand for my grandchildren in the future
Pros
Absolutely everything
Cons
None whatsoever
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD301/02 Baby bottle set with accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD301/02 Baby bottle set with accessories
KatieKay
04/11/2020
United Kingdom
If it ain't broke dont try fixing it
My 1st child is now 25yrs old. I'm due no7 and although I've used the odd none avent product never have I been as happy as with these. No7 will be raised by avent products as far as I'm able.
Pros
Easy to fill with powder. Good shape to easily clean. Last ages.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD301/02 Baby bottle set with accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD301/02 Baby bottle set with accessories
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
What is colic and how does it affect babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby's digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.