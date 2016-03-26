2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCD505/00
DECT
DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting products like other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.
Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity. DECT (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby all the time.
Switch on the ECO mode to reduce transmission power in the baby's room. In ECO mode, the units only connect when the baby makes a sound.
3.6
of 5
124
Reviews
Leen29
26/03/2016
Nederland
Verified buyer
Zeker een aanrader .
Het geluid is uitstekend, het signaal moet door 2 betonnen vloeren en je hoort geen enkele ruis. (bijkomend voordeel is dat ik hoor of de wasmachine en /of droger klaar is ). Cor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD505/00 DECT-babyfoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD505/00 DECT-babyfoon
cotr
26/03/2016
Nederland
Verified buyer
Zeker een aanrader .
Het geluid is uitstekend, het signaal moet door 2 betonnen vloeren en je hoort geen enkele ruis. (bijkomend voordeel is dat ik hoor of de wasmachine en /of droger klaar is ). Cor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD505/00 DECT-babyfoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD505/00 DECT-babyfoon
Ryan
07/03/2012
Nederland
Eenvoudig
Eenvoudige babyfoon, handig in gebruik en leuke liedjes. Werkt erg fijn.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD505/00 DECT-babyfoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD505/00 DECT-babyfoon