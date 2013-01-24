Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
The most reliable connection to your baby
Our AVENT DECT Baby Monitors give you the reassurance of feeling close to your baby, even when you are not in the same room. With our new ECO mode, you can also be friendlier to the environment, whilst not losing that vital connection.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The most reliable connection to your baby
Our AVENT DECT Baby Monitors give you the reassurance of feeling close to your baby, even when you are not in the same room. With our new ECO mode, you can also be friendlier to the environment, whilst not losing that vital connection.
ECO mode allows you to lower your energy consumption and transmission power
Ready to monitor from the moment you take it out of the box, simply plug in and switch on
DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby
Help soothe your baby to sleep with the warm tranquil glow of the night light and soft lullabies. Also calm your baby through the 2-way communication from anywhere in the house
Enables you to adjust the sound and volume levels, so you can hear every giggle, gurgle and hiccup
Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity. DECT technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby any time.
Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room. Even when the Parent Unit is muted.
Indoor range up to 50 meters* Outdoor range up to 330 meters* * The operating range of the baby monitor varies depending on the surroundings and factors that cause interference.
A range of up to 330 m* and a comfortable neck cord mean you have the flexibility to be fully mobile in and around the home
The parent unit of Philips AVENT baby monitor will alert when the power is low or if you are out of range.
The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless roaming for up to 24 hours before re-charging is required
Power
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Accessories
Convenience
Technical specifications
Logistic data
Development stages