ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • The most reliable connection to your baby
  • The most reliable connection to your baby
  • The most reliable connection to your baby
  • The most reliable connection to your baby
  • The most reliable connection to your baby
  • The most reliable connection to your baby
  • The most reliable connection to your baby
  • The most reliable connection to your baby
  • The most reliable connection to your baby
  • The most reliable connection to your baby
  • The most reliable connection to your baby
  • The most reliable connection to your baby

Discontinued

Philips Avent Baby monitorDECT Baby Monitor

SCD505/00

3.6
| (124) Reviews
The most reliable connection to your baby
Our AVENT DECT Baby Monitors give you the reassurance of feeling close to your baby, even when you are not in the same room. With our new ECO mode, you can also be friendlier to the environment, whilst not losing that vital connection.
See all benefits

Complete peace of mind whilst your baby sleeps

The most reliable connection to your baby

  • DECT

DECT technology guarantees zero interference and 100% privacy

DECT technology guarantees zero interference and 100% privacy

DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting products like other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.

Perfect clear sound thanks to DECT Technology

Perfect clear sound thanks to DECT Technology

Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity. DECT (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby all the time.

Energy saving ECO mode

Energy saving ECO mode

Switch on the ECO mode to reduce transmission power in the baby's room. In ECO mode, the units only connect when the baby makes a sound.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

124

Reviews

26/03/2016

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Zeker een aanrader .

Het geluid is uitstekend, het signaal moet door 2 betonnen vloeren en je hoort geen enkele ruis. (bijkomend voordeel is dat ik hoor of de wasmachine en /of droger klaar is ). Cor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD505/00 DECT-babyfoon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD505/00 DECT-babyfoon

26/03/2016

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Zeker een aanrader .

Het geluid is uitstekend, het signaal moet door 2 betonnen vloeren en je hoort geen enkele ruis. (bijkomend voordeel is dat ik hoor of de wasmachine en /of droger klaar is ). Cor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD505/00 DECT-babyfoon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD505/00 DECT-babyfoon

07/03/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Eenvoudig

Eenvoudige babyfoon, handig in gebruik en leuke liedjes. Werkt erg fijn.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD505/00 DECT-babyfoon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD505/00 DECT-babyfoon

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.