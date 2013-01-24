Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    AVENT DECT Baby Monitor

    SCD505/00
    AVENT
    The most reliable connection to your baby
      AVENT DECT Baby Monitor

      SCD505/00
      The most reliable connection to your baby

      Our AVENT DECT Baby Monitors give you the reassurance of feeling close to your baby, even when you are not in the same room. With our new ECO mode, you can also be friendlier to the environment, whilst not losing that vital connection.

      AVENT DECT Baby Monitor

      The most reliable connection to your baby

      Our AVENT DECT Baby Monitors give you the reassurance of feeling close to your baby, even when you are not in the same room. With our new ECO mode, you can also be friendlier to the environment, whilst not losing that vital connection.

        The most reliable connection to your baby

        Complete peace of mind whilst your baby sleeps

        • DECT

        Energy saving ECO mode

        ECO mode allows you to lower your energy consumption and transmission power

        No installation - plug and go

        Ready to monitor from the moment you take it out of the box, simply plug in and switch on

        DECT technology guarantees zero interference and 100% privacy

        DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby

        Calming and soothing

        Help soothe your baby to sleep with the warm tranquil glow of the night light and soft lullabies. Also calm your baby through the 2-way communication from anywhere in the house

        Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

        Enables you to adjust the sound and volume levels, so you can hear every giggle, gurgle and hiccup

        Reassurance with crystal clear sound

        Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity. DECT technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby any time.

        Sound level lights

        Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room. Even when the Parent Unit is muted.

        Range up to 330 metres*

        Indoor range up to 50 meters* Outdoor range up to 330 meters* * The operating range of the baby monitor varies depending on the surroundings and factors that cause interference.

        Rechargeable wireless parent unit

        A range of up to 330 m* and a comfortable neck cord mean you have the flexibility to be fully mobile in and around the home

        Always know that your are connected

        The parent unit of Philips AVENT baby monitor will alert when the power is low or if you are out of range.

        Up to 24 hour operation time before recharge

        The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless roaming for up to 24 hours before re-charging is required

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Operating time on battery
          24  hour(s)
          Power supply
          220-240  V
          Charging time
          8  hour(s)
          Power supply
          120 V (US)

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Frequency band
          DECT
          Number of channels
          120
          Automatic channel selection
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Batteries
          Yes
          AC/DC adapter
          Yes
          Quick start guide
          Yes
          DFU/user manual
          Yes
          Neck cord
          Yes
          Charging base for parent unit
          No

        • Convenience

          Battery low indication
          Yes
          Volume control
          Yes
          Auto out of range warning
          Yes
          Sound-level lights
          Yes
          Battery charging indication
          Yes
          Sensitivity control
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Operating temperature range
          10-40  °C
          Storage temperature range
          10-40  °C

        • Logistic data

          F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
          220 x 156 x 94  mm

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • Pregnancy
          • 0–6 months

