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Discontinued

Philips Avent Audio MonitorsDECT Baby Monitor

SCD580/01

4

| (120) Reviews

2 awards

The most reliable connection to your baby

Our Philips Avent SCD580/01 Baby Monitor delivers complete comfort and reassurance for you and your baby. Providing the most reliable connection combined with a variety of soothing features. Your baby will love the night light projector!

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Reassurance and well-being for you and your baby

The most reliable connection to your baby

  • 100% private connection

  • Starry night light projector

  • Talkback and MP3 lullabies

  • Vibration alert

Calm your baby with the starry night light projector

Your baby may still be restless when you first put them to bed. Help soothe and calm your baby to sleep with the starry night light projection which can be activated from the parent or baby unit. (Remote activation not available in US and Canada).

Night light + MP3 plug and play

Gently calm your baby with your own selected song and a warm tranquil glow of the night light. With MP3 plug and play, you can play your own selected songs. Your personal music in the baby room will help your baby drift to sleep in no time. (Remote activation not available in US and Canada).

DECT technology guarantees zero interference and 100% privacy

DECT technology guarantees zero interference and 100% privacy

DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting products like other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.

Technical specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

120

Reviews

20/01/2019

Nederland

Nederland

Maakt baby en ouders blij :)

[Employee of philipsglobal] Deze Babyfoon voor bevriende jonge ouders gekocht, niet alleen zij, maar ook hun babydochter is er helemaal weg van. Ze volgt de lichtjes op haar plafond en de muren van haar kamer vol bewondering. Het product kwam recent ook nog eens als winnaar uit een test in de krant.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD580/01 DECT Baby Monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD580/01 DECT Baby Monitor

29/01/2015

Nederland

Nederland

Een erg compleet product!

Wij gebruiken de Philips Avent SCD580/00 nu ruim 3 maanden, en we zijn er inmiddels aan gehecht. Het gebruiksgemak en de vele functies zijn voor ons een uitkomst. We gebruiken de babyfoon elke dag. We merken wel dat de babyfoon wat moeite heeft met het bereik wanneer er een aantal muren tussen de verzender en ontvanger zitten, maar dat ligt wellicht aan de kwaliteit van de nieuwbouwhuizen. Het is erg prettig om ook van afstand het muziekje en de sterrenhemel aan te kunnen zetten. Daarnaast is de combinatie van een geluidsignaal en blauw licht als er iets in de babykamer gebeurt handig in elke situatie ( bv. Tijdens feesten of een goede film). Al met al zijn we erg tevreden. Deze babyfoon is zeker een 9 waard!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD580/00 DECT-babyfoon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD580/00 DECT-babyfoon

29/12/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Mooi product

Zeer complete babyfoon met vele functies. Alleen best prijzig.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD580/00 DECT-babyfoon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD580/00 DECT-babyfoon

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. The operating range of the baby monitor varies depending on the surroundings and factors that cause interference.