2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCD580/01
The most reliable connection to your baby
Our Philips Avent SCD580/01 Baby Monitor delivers complete comfort and reassurance for you and your baby. Providing the most reliable connection combined with a variety of soothing features. Your baby will love the night light projector!
100% private connection
Starry night light projector
Talkback and MP3 lullabies
Vibration alert
Your baby may still be restless when you first put them to bed. Help soothe and calm your baby to sleep with the starry night light projection which can be activated from the parent or baby unit. (Remote activation not available in US and Canada).
Gently calm your baby with your own selected song and a warm tranquil glow of the night light. With MP3 plug and play, you can play your own selected songs. Your personal music in the baby room will help your baby drift to sleep in no time. (Remote activation not available in US and Canada).
DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting products like other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.
Awards
4.0
of 5
120
Reviews
Eskimo24
20/01/2019
Nederland
Maakt baby en ouders blij :)
[Employee of philipsglobal] Deze Babyfoon voor bevriende jonge ouders gekocht, niet alleen zij, maar ook hun babydochter is er helemaal weg van. Ze volgt de lichtjes op haar plafond en de muren van haar kamer vol bewondering. Het product kwam recent ook nog eens als winnaar uit een test in de krant.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD580/01 DECT Baby Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD580/01 DECT Baby Monitor
Zieleman
29/01/2015
Nederland
Een erg compleet product!
Wij gebruiken de Philips Avent SCD580/00 nu ruim 3 maanden, en we zijn er inmiddels aan gehecht. Het gebruiksgemak en de vele functies zijn voor ons een uitkomst. We gebruiken de babyfoon elke dag. We merken wel dat de babyfoon wat moeite heeft met het bereik wanneer er een aantal muren tussen de verzender en ontvanger zitten, maar dat ligt wellicht aan de kwaliteit van de nieuwbouwhuizen. Het is erg prettig om ook van afstand het muziekje en de sterrenhemel aan te kunnen zetten. Daarnaast is de combinatie van een geluidsignaal en blauw licht als er iets in de babykamer gebeurt handig in elke situatie ( bv. Tijdens feesten of een goede film). Al met al zijn we erg tevreden. Deze babyfoon is zeker een 9 waard!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD580/00 DECT-babyfoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD580/00 DECT-babyfoon
Guppertje
29/12/2013
Nederland
Mooi product
Zeer complete babyfoon met vele functies. Alleen best prijzig.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD580/00 DECT-babyfoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD580/00 DECT-babyfoon
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
The operating range of the baby monitor varies depending on the surroundings and factors that cause interference.