2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCD600/00
Maintain a secure and reassuring connection to your baby at all times with easy to use digital video technology
Infra-red night vision enabling you to see your baby round the clock
Rechargeable parent unit allows you move around your home whilst still staying close to your baby.
3.4
of 5
97
Reviews
Felix1961
08/10/2013
United Kingdom
Flawless design and practical.
The Baby Monitor was bought as a gift for friends but their feedback has been glowing - they love it's sleek, unobtrusive design and are delighted with it's performance and sensitivity. According to them it's a real source of peace-of-mind and nocturnal contentment around their new baby - their first!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD600/00 Digital Video Baby Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD600/00 Digital Video Baby Monitor
Marnij
18/02/2017
Nederland
Super apparaat!
Ik lees slechte reviews, maar mensen vullen alleen iets in om te klagen. Het is nog steeds een super apparaat na 3,5 jaar. Scherp beeld ook in het donker. Geluid is erg goed. Nooit spijt van onze aankoop gehad. Voor onze tweede gebruiken we deze nog steeds. We hadden nog een babyfoon van een van een ander merk gekocht voor onze 2e zoon, maar die is zo overgevoelig dat als de bus voorbij rijdt of de buren hun deur te hard dicht doen dat het scherm al oplicht en het geluid al aan gaat. Wij hebben gelijk weer voor een Philips gekozen!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD600/00 Digitale videobabyfoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD600/00 Digitale videobabyfoon
Bibivries
10/01/2014
Nederland
Super Babyfoon
Wij hadden niet zonder gekund. De babyfoon gaat overaal naartoe. Of het middag slaapje, nacht rust is of speel uurtje. Het beeld en geluid zijn ontzettend goed. Ook de functies zoals extra lampje en de liedjes. Er kunnen nog meer functies d'r bij. Goede ontvangst met enkele keren dat t uitvaalt maar daarna wordt t heel snel hersteld.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD600/00 Digitale videobabyfoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD600/00 Digitale videobabyfoon
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.