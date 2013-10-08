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  • Always close to your baby
  • Always close to your baby
  • Always close to your baby
  • Always close to your baby
  • Always close to your baby
  • Always close to your baby
  • Always close to your baby
  • Always close to your baby
  • Always close to your baby
  • Always close to your baby
  • Always close to your baby
  • Always close to your baby

Discontinued

Philips AventDigital Video Baby Monitor

SCD600/00

3.4
| (97) Reviews
Always close to your baby
See and hear your baby with the latest technology in baby video monitoring
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Baby monitor with crystal clear vision

Always close to your baby

Automatic channel selection for a private connection

Automatic channel selection for a private connection

Maintain a secure and reassuring connection to your baby at all times with easy to use digital video technology

Infra-red night vision for round-the-clock monitoring

Infra-red night vision for round-the-clock monitoring

Infra-red night vision enabling you to see your baby round the clock

Cordless and portable parent unit

Cordless and portable parent unit

Rechargeable parent unit allows you move around your home whilst still staying close to your baby.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

97

Reviews

08/10/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Flawless design and practical.

The Baby Monitor was bought as a gift for friends but their feedback has been glowing - they love it's sleek, unobtrusive design and are delighted with it's performance and sensitivity. According to them it's a real source of peace-of-mind and nocturnal contentment around their new baby - their first!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD600/00 Digital Video Baby Monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD600/00 Digital Video Baby Monitor

18/02/2017

Nederland

Nederland

Super apparaat!

Ik lees slechte reviews, maar mensen vullen alleen iets in om te klagen. Het is nog steeds een super apparaat na 3,5 jaar. Scherp beeld ook in het donker. Geluid is erg goed. Nooit spijt van onze aankoop gehad. Voor onze tweede gebruiken we deze nog steeds. We hadden nog een babyfoon van een van een ander merk gekocht voor onze 2e zoon, maar die is zo overgevoelig dat als de bus voorbij rijdt of de buren hun deur te hard dicht doen dat het scherm al oplicht en het geluid al aan gaat. Wij hebben gelijk weer voor een Philips gekozen!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD600/00 Digitale videobabyfoon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD600/00 Digitale videobabyfoon

10/01/2014

Nederland

Nederland

Super Babyfoon

Wij hadden niet zonder gekund. De babyfoon gaat overaal naartoe. Of het middag slaapje, nacht rust is of speel uurtje. Het beeld en geluid zijn ontzettend goed. Ook de functies zoals extra lampje en de liedjes. Er kunnen nog meer functies d'r bij. Goede ontvangst met enkele keren dat t uitvaalt maar daarna wordt t heel snel hersteld.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD600/00 Digitale videobabyfoon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD600/00 Digitale videobabyfoon

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 