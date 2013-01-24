Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Avent Royal Gift Set

    SCD683
    Good feed, good sleep
      Avent Royal Gift Set

      SCD683
      Good feed, good sleep

      The royal collection SCD683/31 by Philips Avent including 1 Classic 9-oz feeding bottle and two white classic soothers 6-18m.

        Good feed, good sleep

        LIMITED EDITION

        • Classic
        0% BPA Product

        0% BPA Product

        This product contains 0% BPA

        Clinically proven anti-colic system

        Clinically proven anti-colic system

        As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy.*

        Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the teat

        Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the teat

        Unique valve on the teat flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimise overeating and spit-up, burping and gas

        Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

        Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

        Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0.05). This was especially true at night.**

        Five different teat flow rates are available

        Five different teat flow rates are available

        Five different teat flow rates are available.

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          BPA-free*
          Yes

        • What is included

          Silicone Soother
          2  pcs

        • Bottle

          Material
          BPA free

        • Design

          Bottle design
          • Wide neck
          • Ergonomic shape

        • Ease of use

          Bottle use
          • Easy to clean
          • Easy to hold

        • Development stages

          Stages
          6 months +

        • Functions

          Anti-colic valve
          Two piece anti-colic system
          Latch on
          • Easy latch on
          • Promotes teat acceptance
          Teat
          Flexes to feeding rhythm

        • Features

          Can be sterilised
          Yes

