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2 year warranty
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Baby bottles & teats
All series
Philips Avent Natural Response Baby Gift Set
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SCD837/10
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Important information manual
User manual
All (11)
Functionality (1)
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response teat packs?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the Natural Response teats?
How do I know when to change my Natural Response teat?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response teat?
AventFeeding bottle cap
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