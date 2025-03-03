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Baby bottles & teats
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Philips Avent Natural Response Newborn Gift Set
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SCD838/12
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User manual
Important information manual
All (20)
Functionality (1)
Can I use Natural Response teat with the original Natural bottle?
How can I tell the difference between Natural and Natural Response teats?
How does the Natural Response teat make switching from breastfeeding easier?
What are the benefits of the new Natural Response teat?
How is the Natural Response teat different from the original Natural teat?
AventFeeding bottle cap
My Philips Avent Natural or Natural Response teat collapses
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