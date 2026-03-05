I’ve been using the Philips baby bottle and honestly, it’s one that actually works with my baby’s natural drinking rhythm. The milk only flows when my baby actively sucks, just like breastfeeding. That made the transition between breast and bottle so much smoother for us. I was really worried about nipple confusion at first, but this bottle made combining breast and bottle feeding feel almost effortless. The breast-shaped teat also helps with a natural latch, the bottle itself is easy to hold, and I like that it’s BPA-free. It also seems gentle on my baby’s tummy — we’ve had fewer issues with gas, which I think is thanks to the venting system. One thing I’d say is that you do need to be patient at the beginning while your baby adjusts to the new teat, and it’s important to choose the right flow for your baby’s age and preference. Overall, I’m really happy with this set. It feels well-designed and practical. I’d definitely recommend it to parents who want an easier way to combine breastfeeding and bottle feeding without stress.