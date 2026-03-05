2 year warranty
1 Bottle
260 ml/9 oz
ultra soft soother
The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That's why some babies might initially benefit from our "First Flow" teat (Teat 0) before progressing to the Natural Response teats. Switch to the "First Flow" teat when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response teats. Try a Natural Response teat with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the teat instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.
4.8
of 5
204
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Shazzie786
05/03/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
My grandson loved this baby bottle,
The flow was perfect, The glow in the dark made it look nice at night. My grandson loved it.
Pros
Was a very good quality bottle
Cons
Wouldn’t fit in the steriliser
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response Nighttime Set SCD838/17 Baby Gift Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response Nighttime Set SCD838/17 Baby Gift Set
Ceej
17/02/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great bottle for combi feeding
The Philips Avent Natural response bottle has been by far the best bottle we have tried since introducing combi feeding. After trialling a number of different brands this has been the best and the only one my daughter has taken to with ease. Love the fact the teat supports baby’s own drinking rhythm so it’s not too slow/fast and mimics breast feeding. My daughter has had no issues with latching unlike with some other brands as designed with breast like shape teat. Love the glow in the dark feature makes those nighttime feeds super easy to locate bottle and dummy without having to turn on the lights. Also no spillages or drips which is also great. Overall a very good bottle for those looking to introduce combi feeding or even switching from breast to bottle feeding. Will continue to purchase Philips Avent range and recommend to friends and family!
Pros
Breast shaped teat, supports baby’s drinking rhythm, glows in the dark
Cons
Nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response Nighttime Set SCD838/17 Baby Gift Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response Nighttime Set SCD838/17 Baby Gift Set
Irina R
11/02/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Natural Response Bottle
I’ve been using the Philips baby bottle and honestly, it’s one that actually works with my baby’s natural drinking rhythm. The milk only flows when my baby actively sucks, just like breastfeeding. That made the transition between breast and bottle so much smoother for us. I was really worried about nipple confusion at first, but this bottle made combining breast and bottle feeding feel almost effortless. The breast-shaped teat also helps with a natural latch, the bottle itself is easy to hold, and I like that it’s BPA-free. It also seems gentle on my baby’s tummy — we’ve had fewer issues with gas, which I think is thanks to the venting system. One thing I’d say is that you do need to be patient at the beginning while your baby adjusts to the new teat, and it’s important to choose the right flow for your baby’s age and preference. Overall, I’m really happy with this set. It feels well-designed and practical. I’d definitely recommend it to parents who want an easier way to combine breastfeeding and bottle feeding without stress.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response Nighttime Set SCD838/17 Baby Gift Set
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response Nighttime Set SCD838/17 Baby Gift Set
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011